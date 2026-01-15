📊 Technical Analysis – January 15, 2026
— “Dollar Leadership Is Back, Gold and BTC in Full Trend Acceleration”
💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Revisions)
🔹 Dollar Majors
|Pair
|Short-term (5–15m)
|1 Hour
|Daily
|Key Change Point
|EUR/USD
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|Short-term rebound failed → full return to downside
|GBP/USD
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Sell
|Pound also back under strong dollar control
|AUD/USD
|⚪️ → 🟩
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⚪️ Neutral
|Only AUD is holding firm
👉 “The corrective phase of dollar selling is over. The market has clearly shifted back to dollar-buying dominance.”
This is the most important change.
🔹 Dollar Yen & Dollar Crosses
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Assessment
|USD/CAD
|⚪️ → 🟩
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Pullback complete
|USD/CHF
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Trend resumption
|USD/NZD
|⚪️
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Preparing for renewed upside
👉 Not just USD/JPY, but
“the entire USD cross complex has turned bullish at the same time.”
This is a critical confirmation.
🔹 Gold & BTC (The Main Characters Are Locked In)
|Asset
|Evaluation
|XAU/USD (Gold)
|🟩 Strong Buy on all timeframes = full trend acceleration
|BTC/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy on all timeframes = confirmed capital inflow
👉 BTC stabilizing above the 96,000 level →
“Crypto has fully reclaimed its position as the king of risk assets.”
🧭 Updated “Big Picture” Market Map
🔺 Gold
🔺 BTC
🔺 USD
🔻 EUR / GBP
This is the most synchronized trend alignment seen in recent days.
🎯 Trading Strategy (Latest Version)
🟩 Highest Priority Longs
-
XAU/USD (Gold)
-
BTC/USD
-
USD/CAD
-
USD/CHF
🟥 Highest Priority Shorts
-
EUR/USD
-
GBP/USD
-
EUR/AUD
📝 One-Line Summary
“This is no longer the start of a trend, but the expansion phase.
Every pullback is a buying opportunity.”