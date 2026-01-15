📊 Technical Analysis – January 15, 2026

— “Dollar Leadership Is Back, Gold and BTC in Full Trend Acceleration”

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Revisions)

🔹 Dollar Majors

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1 Hour Daily Key Change Point EUR/USD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell Short-term rebound failed → full return to downside GBP/USD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Sell Pound also back under strong dollar control AUD/USD ⚪️ → 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⚪️ Neutral Only AUD is holding firm

👉 “The corrective phase of dollar selling is over. The market has clearly shifted back to dollar-buying dominance.”

This is the most important change.

🔹 Dollar Yen & Dollar Crosses

Pair Short-term Daily Assessment USD/CAD ⚪️ → 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Pullback complete USD/CHF 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Trend resumption USD/NZD ⚪️ 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Preparing for renewed upside

👉 Not just USD/JPY, but

“the entire USD cross complex has turned bullish at the same time.”

This is a critical confirmation.

🔹 Gold & BTC (The Main Characters Are Locked In)

Asset Evaluation XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong Buy on all timeframes = full trend acceleration BTC/USD 🟩 Strong Buy on all timeframes = confirmed capital inflow

👉 BTC stabilizing above the 96,000 level →

“Crypto has fully reclaimed its position as the king of risk assets.”

🧭 Updated “Big Picture” Market Map

🔺 Gold

🔺 BTC

🔺 USD

🔻 EUR / GBP

This is the most synchronized trend alignment seen in recent days.

🎯 Trading Strategy (Latest Version)

🟩 Highest Priority Longs

XAU/USD (Gold)

BTC/USD

USD/CAD

USD/CHF

🟥 Highest Priority Shorts

EUR/USD

GBP/USD

EUR/AUD

📝 One-Line Summary