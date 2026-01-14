【Reasons to Buy BTCUSD】

Regulatory risk is fading

With the CLARITY Act, BTC is likely to be clearly defined as a “Digital Commodity” under CFTC jurisdiction.

This virtually eliminates the risk of being classified as a security by the SEC.

This is an overwhelming advantage that no other crypto asset has.

Formal integration into the U.S. financial system

Crypto assets are being incorporated into the U.S. legal and financial framework, and BTC is being elevated to the same asset class as gold and crude oil.

This opens the door for large-scale, long-term institutional capital.

BTC is the strongest under decentralization criteria

BTC has no issuing entity, no operating company, and no CEO.

It perfectly satisfies the “decentralization” requirements emphasized by the bill.

Altcoins still retain security-like risks, which makes capital naturally concentrate into BTC.

Expectation of institutional money inflows

Pension funds, insurance companies, and major funds will be able to hold BTC without legal risk.

This is structurally the same as what happened when Gold ETFs were approved.