USD/JPY Takes on a “Political Market” Tone

— Assessing How Much the Dissolution / General Election Scenario Is Already Priced In

In the Tokyo market after the long holiday weekend, yen weakness has accelerated.

USD/JPY climbed to just below 159, marking its strongest dollar / weakest yen level since July 2024.

Yen crosses also surged across the board:

EUR/JPY: moved into the 185 zone

GBP/JPY: pushed toward the 214 area

◆ The Trigger: “Dissolution and General Election” Speculation

The main driver behind the weaker yen is growing speculation that Prime Minister Takaichi will dissolve the lower house and call a general election.

Late last week (NY session): reported by Yomiuri Shimbun

Today: Kyodo News followed up, reporting “Prime Minister Takaichi has conveyed her intention to dissolve the House of Representatives.”

This immediately triggered the market narrative:

Political shift → faster fiscal expansion → JGB selling → weaker yen

That said, price action is beginning to stall just ahead of 159, suggesting some caution about crowded positioning.

◆ A Rare Combination: “Japan Selling” and “Equity Buying” at the Same Time

If the ruling party strengthens its grip under Takaichi’s high approval ratings:

Aggressive fiscal policy becomes easier to implement

Fears of expanding deficits → JGB selling

→ “Japan selling” → weaker yen

At the same time:

Expectations for economic stimulus

Perceived political stability

→ Buying of Japanese equities

In other words:

Bond selling (yen weakness) + stock buying (risk-on)

→ Both forces pushing the yen lower

This is a rare and powerful configuration.

◆ How to View the Psychological Level of 160

The key issue is that USD/JPY is now approaching the major psychological level of 160.

Finance Minister Katayama has reportedly:

Repeatedly raised concerns with U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent

About the need to address excessive yen weakness

Therefore, the market is now watching closely:

Whether the U.S. side will issue any verbal warnings on FX.

This is the main risk factor from here.

◆ Main Event Ahead: U.S. CPI (December)

In overseas markets, the U.S. Consumer Price Index will be the biggest event.

Market expectations:

Indicator Forecast Prior CPI YoY +2.7% +2.7% Core CPI YoY +2.7% +2.6% CPI MoM +0.3% — Core CPI MoM +0.3% —

Headline inflation is expected to be unchanged,

while core inflation is seen slightly accelerating.

This report will decide whether inflation is re-igniting or continuing to cool,

and therefore set the direction for the USD.

◆ Other Economic Data

Turkey: Current account (Nov)

France: Fiscal balance (Nov)

Canada: Building permits (Nov)

U.S.: New home sales (Oct)

◆ Speeches & Events

Holzmann, Governor of the Austrian central bank

Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England

Musalem, President of the St. Louis Fed

Barkin, President of the Richmond Fed

Himino, Deputy Governor of the BoJ (attending a BoE-hosted meeting)

Also in focus:

U.S. 30-year Treasury auction (USD 22bn)

Corporate earnings: BNY Mellon JPMorgan Delta Air Lines



◆ London FX: Hesitation Just Below 159

Early in the London session:

USD/JPY reached 158.97 , marking the day’s high

But traders remain cautious about a clean break above 159

Nervous price action reflects heavy sell orders around the 159.00 area

Summary