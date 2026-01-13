USD/JPY Takes on a “Political Market” Tone
— Assessing How Much the Dissolution / General Election Scenario Is Already Priced In
In the Tokyo market after the long holiday weekend, yen weakness has accelerated.
USD/JPY climbed to just below 159, marking its strongest dollar / weakest yen level since July 2024.
Yen crosses also surged across the board:
-
EUR/JPY: moved into the 185 zone
-
GBP/JPY: pushed toward the 214 area
◆ The Trigger: “Dissolution and General Election” Speculation
The main driver behind the weaker yen is growing speculation that Prime Minister Takaichi will dissolve the lower house and call a general election.
-
Late last week (NY session): reported by Yomiuri Shimbun
-
Today: Kyodo News followed up, reporting
“Prime Minister Takaichi has conveyed her intention to dissolve the House of Representatives.”
This immediately triggered the market narrative:
Political shift → faster fiscal expansion → JGB selling → weaker yen
That said, price action is beginning to stall just ahead of 159, suggesting some caution about crowded positioning.
◆ A Rare Combination: “Japan Selling” and “Equity Buying” at the Same Time
If the ruling party strengthens its grip under Takaichi’s high approval ratings:
-
Aggressive fiscal policy becomes easier to implement
-
Fears of expanding deficits → JGB selling
-
→ “Japan selling” → weaker yen
At the same time:
-
Expectations for economic stimulus
-
Perceived political stability
-
→ Buying of Japanese equities
In other words:
Bond selling (yen weakness) + stock buying (risk-on)
→ Both forces pushing the yen lower
This is a rare and powerful configuration.
◆ How to View the Psychological Level of 160
The key issue is that USD/JPY is now approaching the major psychological level of 160.
Finance Minister Katayama has reportedly:
-
Repeatedly raised concerns with U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent
-
About the need to address excessive yen weakness
Therefore, the market is now watching closely:
Whether the U.S. side will issue any verbal warnings on FX.
This is the main risk factor from here.
◆ Main Event Ahead: U.S. CPI (December)
In overseas markets, the U.S. Consumer Price Index will be the biggest event.
Market expectations:
|Indicator
|Forecast
|Prior
|CPI YoY
|+2.7%
|+2.7%
|Core CPI YoY
|+2.7%
|+2.6%
|CPI MoM
|+0.3%
|—
|Core CPI MoM
|+0.3%
|—
Headline inflation is expected to be unchanged,
while core inflation is seen slightly accelerating.
This report will decide whether inflation is re-igniting or continuing to cool,
and therefore set the direction for the USD.
◆ Other Economic Data
-
Turkey: Current account (Nov)
-
France: Fiscal balance (Nov)
-
Canada: Building permits (Nov)
-
U.S.: New home sales (Oct)
◆ Speeches & Events
-
Holzmann, Governor of the Austrian central bank
-
Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England
-
Musalem, President of the St. Louis Fed
-
Barkin, President of the Richmond Fed
-
Himino, Deputy Governor of the BoJ (attending a BoE-hosted meeting)
Also in focus:
-
U.S. 30-year Treasury auction (USD 22bn)
-
Corporate earnings:
-
BNY Mellon
-
JPMorgan
-
Delta Air Lines
-
◆ London FX: Hesitation Just Below 159
Early in the London session:
-
USD/JPY reached 158.97, marking the day’s high
-
But traders remain cautious about a clean break above 159
-
Nervous price action reflects heavy sell orders around the 159.00 area
🔎 Summary
-
USD/JPY is now fully a politically driven market
-
Election speculation is triggering both “Japan selling” and “Japanese equity buying”
-
160 is the line between:
-
Intervention risk
-
And potential U.S. verbal pressure
-
-
Tonight is a critical junction where:
Japanese politics × U.S. CPI × U.S. FX policy stance
all intersect.