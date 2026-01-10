Capital Abandoned Currencies and Fled to Gold —
A Week When the Market Clearly Showed Its “Safe Haven”
📊 Trading Results (Jan 5 – Jan 9)
Weekly P/L: -68,440 USD
This was not a week to “read currencies.”
It was a week to watch where money was escaping to.
And the answer was simple.
Capital was moving decisively into GOLD.
While FX, equities, and crypto were all hesitating, only gold functioned consistently as a true safe zone.
🧠 The Biggest Lesson This Week
Before the market shows direction,
it first shows where to hide.
There was no reason to buy risk assets.
It was clearly a “do not touch” environment.
Yet one asset alone kept giving the correct signal: Gold.
-
Currencies: unstable
-
Stocks: no direction
-
Crypto: capital outflows
-
GOLD: consistent inflows
This was not a week to ask,
“Which asset should I buy?”
but rather,
“Where is money running away from?”
🌍 The Market’s Real Message
Global markets are entering the next phase.
-
United States: Fewer reasons to cut rates
-
Japan: Fewer reasons to raise rates
This combination is powerful:
-
Strong dollar
-
Weak yen
-
Gold chosen as a substitute for cash
This week, that structure appeared in its purest form.
💴 The Atmosphere in FX Markets
USD/JPY looks like it is moving,
but in reality, it is trading after the direction has already been decided.
Japan faces:
-
Fiscal instability
-
Declining real wages
The U.S. faces:
-
Prolonged high interest rates
The idea that
“there is no reason to hold yen”
has already become a market premise.
FX is no longer driven by news.
It is being driven by structure.
🪙 The Reality of Each Currency
Euro
-
No longer a leading currency
-
Cannot move on its own
Pound
-
Powerful but unstable
-
Has both explosive upside and collapse risk
Canadian Dollar
-
Disadvantaged by geopolitics and commodities
-
The weakest position among commodity currencies
Australian Dollar
-
The only one still holding the “interest rate” weapon
-
Relatively stable
🔥 The True Main Character: CPI
The next real move will come
the moment U.S. CPI is released.
This is not just inflation data.
It is:
“The number that draws the map for 2026.”
If CPI is strong:
-
Rates will not fall
-
Stronger USD
-
Weaker JPY
-
Even stronger GOLD
If CPI is weak:
-
Temporary dollar selling
-
But the yen will not become strong
🧭 How to Fight From Here
This is not a phase to aim for victory.
It is a phase to survive.
-
Avoid aggressive FX trading
-
Keep positions light until trends are born
-
Treat gold as a separate category
-
Put crypto in full defense mode
🧨 Conclusion
This was not a losing week.
It was a week that taught us
where the minefield is.
The market is telling us:
-
Don’t fight in currencies
-
Don’t dream in equities
-
First, watch where capital is evacuating
And right now, that answer is crystal clear:
GOLD.
Next week is the entrance where a quiet market may shift into a real trend.
📜 Afterword
What Garlic and Honey Teach Us About Trading
Thank you, as always, for reading this FX Weekly Report.
Garlic and honey have long been known as a combination that “balances the body.”
Garlic is strong, antibacterial, and aggressive.
Honey is gentle, soothing, and stabilizing.
Opposites, yet together they create harmony.
This is exactly how we should face the market.
📊 Strength and Gentleness Create Stability
Trading requires:
-
The courage to attack (enter trades)
-
The calm to defend (stop-loss and risk control)
Garlic alone is too strong.
Honey alone never moves forward.
Survival belongs to those who can switch naturally
between attack and defense.
🧠 The Greatest Enemy: “Chronic Inflammation”
In medicine, chronic inflammation destroys the body.
In trading, it is:
-
Oversized positions
-
Emotional trading after losses
-
Constant impatience
This is mental “chronic inflammation.”
More than winning or losing,
what matters is whether you can stay calm and stable.
☕ Food for the Body, Rules for the Mind
Garlic and honey are not medicine.
They are daily adjusters.
Trading is the same.
Not secret strategies, but:
-
Money management
-
Entry conditions
-
Exit rules
These daily structures build long-term stability.
To keep winning is not about talent.
It is about having a system that does not destroy you.
Just as we care for our bodies with food,
we must care for our minds with rules.
Next week,
carry garlic’s decisiveness
and honey’s self-control,
and face the market quietly, calmly, and at your own pace.