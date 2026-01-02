🎍 New Year Trading Begins — Still Thin Liquidity, First Stop: UK & Eurozone PMI

The new year’s trading has kicked off, but market liquidity has not fully returned yet.

Tokyo: closed for the New Year holidays

Closed markets: New Zealand / China / Thailand / Switzerland / Russia

👉 Meaningful participation will likely resume from next week onward.

💡 Key Theme: Precious Metals Rebound — Supporting AUD

Gold and silver prices have started to recover, and that theme is providing underlying support for the Australian dollar.

Meanwhile:

The year-end USD selling has paused

Position adjustments are prompting USD short-covering

As a result, USD/JPY:

rebounded from the mid-156s toward 157.00

The recent improvement in U.S. jobless-claims data has also helped support the dollar.

👉 The key early-year question is whether this dollar buying will continue.

📊 Tonight’s Focus: Final Manufacturing PMI (UK / Eurozone / U.S.)

Today brings the final manufacturing PMI releases from:

The United Kingdom

The eurozone

The United States

These typically carry less impact than the flash readings, so major FX pairs may remain range-bound.

EUR/USD: mid-to-upper 1.17 area

GBP/USD: centered in the high-1.34s

The recent USD rebound has calmed for now, and markets feel like they’re waiting for next week, when participation returns.

🌍 London Open: Stalling Just Below 157 in USD/JPY

European equities are trading firm, with the FTSE:

breaking above 10,000 for the first time ever.

USD/JPY briefly touched 156.99, but buying stalled near 157.00.

👉 AUD remains supported by the combination of equity strength + higher precious-metal prices.

🔎 Takeaway