🎍 New Year Trading Begins — Still Thin Liquidity, First Stop: UK & Eurozone PMI
The new year’s trading has kicked off, but market liquidity has not fully returned yet.
-
Tokyo: closed for the New Year holidays
-
Closed markets: New Zealand / China / Thailand / Switzerland / Russia
👉 Meaningful participation will likely resume from next week onward.
💡 Key Theme: Precious Metals Rebound — Supporting AUD
Gold and silver prices have started to recover, and that theme is providing underlying support for the Australian dollar.
Meanwhile:
-
The year-end USD selling has paused
-
Position adjustments are prompting USD short-covering
As a result, USD/JPY:
rebounded from the mid-156s toward 157.00
The recent improvement in U.S. jobless-claims data has also helped support the dollar.
👉 The key early-year question is whether this dollar buying will continue.
📊 Tonight’s Focus: Final Manufacturing PMI (UK / Eurozone / U.S.)
Today brings the final manufacturing PMI releases from:
-
The United Kingdom
-
The eurozone
-
The United States
These typically carry less impact than the flash readings, so major FX pairs may remain range-bound.
-
EUR/USD: mid-to-upper 1.17 area
-
GBP/USD: centered in the high-1.34s
The recent USD rebound has calmed for now, and markets feel like they’re waiting for next week, when participation returns.
🌍 London Open: Stalling Just Below 157 in USD/JPY
European equities are trading firm, with the FTSE:
breaking above 10,000 for the first time ever.
USD/JPY briefly touched 156.99, but buying stalled near 157.00.
👉 AUD remains supported by the combination of equity strength + higher precious-metal prices.
🔎 Takeaway
-
Liquidity remains thin → direction is hard to establish
-
Resource & precious-metal strength keeps commodity currencies supported
-
USD/JPY faces resistance just below 157.00
-
Until liquidity normalizes next week,
“don’t chase” remains the prudent stance