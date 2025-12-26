〇 Technical Outlook — December 26, 2025
🔹 Dollar Majors (short-term correction across the board)
|Pair
|Short-term (5–15m)
|1-hour
|Daily
|Status
|EUR/USD
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟥 Sell
|🟩 Strong buy
|🔄 Pullback in progress
|GBP/USD
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟥 Sell
|🟩 Buy
|⏸ Currently correcting
|AUD/USD
|🟥 Strong sell
|🟥 Sell
|🟩 Strong buy
|🔄 Pullback candidate
👉 We have shifted into “short-term corrections inside a daily uptrend.”
➡ Chasing longs is dangerous now — wait until selling pressure weakens on the 15m–1h charts.
🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses (only the dollar is rebounding)
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Assessment
|USD/JPY
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟩 → ⚪ Mixed
|⭐ Dollar-driven rebound
|USD/CAD
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟥 Strong sell
|⚠️ Wait for sell-the-rally
|USD/CHF
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟥 Strong sell
|⛔ Don’t chase higher
|USD/NZD
|🟩 Strong buy
|🟥 Strong sell
|⛔ Upside limited
👉 The dollar as a whole is in a rebound phase,
but the daily trend is not yet bullish.
➡ Long USD = short-term only.
➡ Medium-term bias still favors selling rallies.
🔹 Cross-Yen (trend intact)
|Pair
|Short-term
|Daily
|Comment
|EUR/JPY
|🟩
|🟩
|⭐ Pullback nearly complete
|GBP/JPY
|🟩
|🟩
|⭐ Still one of the leaders
|AUD/JPY
|🟩
|🟩
|⭐ Trend intact
|CAD/JPY
|🟩
|🟩
|⭐ Stable
|CHF/JPY
|🟩
|🟩
|⭐ Strong trend
👉 The yen-selling trend has not broken.
Short-term yen buying looks like nothing more than temporary shake-outs.
🔹 Gold & BTC (gold is in a class of its own)
|Asset
|View
|XAU/USD
|🟩 “Strong buy” across all timeframes
|BTC/USD
|⚪ Rebound, but still unstable
👉 Gold has accelerated into the 4,500s,
and even shallow dips are quickly bought — a bullish overbought market.
➡ On intraday charts, pullbacks tend to become buying opportunities.
🧭 The Bigger Picture
🔺 Gold
🔺 Cross-yen
🔻 The Dollar (medium term)
🔁 USD/JPY — the only exception on the upside
＝ “Dollar rebound × persistent yen selling × gold remains strongest.”
🎯 Tactical Playbook (right now)
🟩 Preferred Longs
-
XAU/USD (Gold)
-
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CHF/JPY
-
EUR/USD & AUD/USD (pullbacks only)
🟥 Preferred Shorts (sell rallies)
-
USD/CAD
-
USD/CHF
⚠️ Notes
-
USD/JPY: short-term up, but daily direction unclear
→ No need to force trades here.
-
Dollar majors: we are simply waiting for the next long setup.
📝 Quick Takeaway
The dollar is rebounding — but the broader trend still points lower.
Cross-yen remain trend-follow buys,
and gold is best approached with “buy the dip”.