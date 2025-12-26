Technical Outlook — December 26, 2025
分析と予測

Technical Outlook — December 26, 2025

26 12月 2025, 09:47
Masayuki Sakamoto
Masayuki Sakamoto
0
18

〇 Technical Outlook — December 26, 2025

🔹 Dollar Majors (short-term correction across the board)

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-hour Daily Status
EUR/USD 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Sell 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 Pullback in progress
GBP/USD 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Sell 🟩 Buy ⏸ Currently correcting
AUD/USD 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Sell 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 Pullback candidate

👉 We have shifted into “short-term corrections inside a daily uptrend.”
➡ Chasing longs is dangerous now — wait until selling pressure weakens on the 15m–1h charts.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses (only the dollar is rebounding)

Pair Short-term Daily Assessment
USD/JPY 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 → ⚪ Mixed ⭐ Dollar-driven rebound
USD/CAD 🟩 Strong buy 🟥 Strong sell ⚠️ Wait for sell-the-rally
USD/CHF 🟩 Strong buy 🟥 Strong sell ⛔ Don’t chase higher
USD/NZD 🟩 Strong buy 🟥 Strong sell ⛔ Upside limited

👉 The dollar as a whole is in a rebound phase,
but the daily trend is not yet bullish.

➡ Long USD = short-term only.
➡ Medium-term bias still favors selling rallies.

🔹 Cross-Yen (trend intact)

Pair Short-term Daily Comment
EUR/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Pullback nearly complete
GBP/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Still one of the leaders
AUD/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Trend intact
CAD/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Stable
CHF/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Strong trend

👉 The yen-selling trend has not broken.
Short-term yen buying looks like nothing more than temporary shake-outs.

🔹 Gold & BTC (gold is in a class of its own)

Asset View
XAU/USD 🟩 “Strong buy” across all timeframes
BTC/USD ⚪ Rebound, but still unstable

👉 Gold has accelerated into the 4,500s,
and even shallow dips are quickly bought — a bullish overbought market.

➡ On intraday charts, pullbacks tend to become buying opportunities.

🧭 The Bigger Picture

🔺 Gold
🔺 Cross-yen
🔻 The Dollar (medium term)
🔁 USD/JPY — the only exception on the upside

“Dollar rebound × persistent yen selling × gold remains strongest.”

🎯 Tactical Playbook (right now)

🟩 Preferred Longs

  • XAU/USD (Gold)

  • GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CHF/JPY

  • EUR/USD & AUD/USD (pullbacks only)

🟥 Preferred Shorts (sell rallies)

  • USD/CAD

  • USD/CHF

⚠️ Notes

  • USD/JPY: short-term up, but daily direction unclear
    → No need to force trades here.

  • Dollar majors: we are simply waiting for the next long setup.

📝 Quick Takeaway

The dollar is rebounding — but the broader trend still points lower.
Cross-yen remain trend-follow buys,
and gold is best approached with “buy the dip”.


#Technical