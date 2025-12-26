〇 Technical Outlook — December 26, 2025

🔹 Dollar Majors (short-term correction across the board)

Pair Short-term (5–15m) 1-hour Daily Status EUR/USD 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Sell 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 Pullback in progress GBP/USD 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Sell 🟩 Buy ⏸ Currently correcting AUD/USD 🟥 Strong sell 🟥 Sell 🟩 Strong buy 🔄 Pullback candidate

👉 We have shifted into “short-term corrections inside a daily uptrend.”

➡ Chasing longs is dangerous now — wait until selling pressure weakens on the 15m–1h charts.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses (only the dollar is rebounding)

Pair Short-term Daily Assessment USD/JPY 🟩 Strong buy 🟩 → ⚪ Mixed ⭐ Dollar-driven rebound USD/CAD 🟩 Strong buy 🟥 Strong sell ⚠️ Wait for sell-the-rally USD/CHF 🟩 Strong buy 🟥 Strong sell ⛔ Don’t chase higher USD/NZD 🟩 Strong buy 🟥 Strong sell ⛔ Upside limited

👉 The dollar as a whole is in a rebound phase,

but the daily trend is not yet bullish.

➡ Long USD = short-term only.

➡ Medium-term bias still favors selling rallies.

🔹 Cross-Yen (trend intact)

Pair Short-term Daily Comment EUR/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Pullback nearly complete GBP/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Still one of the leaders AUD/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Trend intact CAD/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Stable CHF/JPY 🟩 🟩 ⭐ Strong trend

👉 The yen-selling trend has not broken.

Short-term yen buying looks like nothing more than temporary shake-outs.

🔹 Gold & BTC (gold is in a class of its own)

Asset View XAU/USD 🟩 “Strong buy” across all timeframes BTC/USD ⚪ Rebound, but still unstable

👉 Gold has accelerated into the 4,500s,

and even shallow dips are quickly bought — a bullish overbought market.

➡ On intraday charts, pullbacks tend to become buying opportunities.

🧭 The Bigger Picture

🔺 Gold

🔺 Cross-yen

🔻 The Dollar (medium term)

🔁 USD/JPY — the only exception on the upside

＝ “Dollar rebound × persistent yen selling × gold remains strongest.”

🎯 Tactical Playbook (right now)

🟩 Preferred Longs

XAU/USD (Gold)

GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CHF/JPY

EUR/USD & AUD/USD (pullbacks only)

🟥 Preferred Shorts (sell rallies)

USD/CAD

USD/CHF

⚠️ Notes

USD/JPY: short-term up, but daily direction unclear

→ No need to force trades here.

Dollar majors: we are simply waiting for the next long setup.

📝 Quick Takeaway