📊 December 23, 2025 Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview
分析と予測

23 12月 2025, 10:22
Masayuki Sakamoto
Masayuki Sakamoto
🟩🟥⚪️ Legend

  • 🟩 Buy / Strong Buy

  • 🟥 Sell / Strong Sell

  • ⚪️ Neutral

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Takeaways)

🔹 Dollar Pairs

Instrument Short Term (5–15m) 1H Daily Assessment
EUR/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Uptrend intact
GBP/USD 🟩 Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Top-tier strength
AUD/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Trend holding

👉 All dollar pairs are aligned to the upside.
→ The market has shifted from “waiting for pullbacks” to
“5–15 minute consolidations as accumulation zones.”

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment
USD/JPY 🟥 → ⚪️ ⚪️ Neutral ⚠️ Prone to swings
USD/CAD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 Clear downtrend
USD/CHF 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 One-way
USD/NZD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 One-way

👉 The dollar is being sold across the board, except versus the yen.
→ Any rebound in dollar crosses should be viewed as
nothing more than an opportunity to sell.

🔹 Yen Crosses (Primary Battlefield)

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment
EUR/JPY 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Buy-the-dip
GBP/JPY 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Core driver
AUD/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Continuation
CAD/JPY 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Stable
CHF/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Strongest

👉 Yen crosses remain in a full-fledged yen-weakening trend.
→ On a daily basis, there is no technical justification to consider shorts.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin

Instrument Assessment
XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong Buy across all timeframes – Core theme
BTC/USD ⚪️ Short-term unstable / 🟥 Bearish on daily

👉 Gold has accelerated sharply toward the 4,480 area.
→ It remains the top-priority trend as a hedge against
risk aversion and currency debasement.
Bitcoin is seeing rebounds, but gold clearly holds the relative advantage.

🧭 Broader Market Structure (Critical)

The current market structure is clearly defined as:

🔻 USD (vs major currencies)
🔻 JPY
🔺 EUR / GBP / AUD
🔺 Yen crosses
🔺 Gold

＝ A fully developed
“Currency weakness × Real assets × Yen selling” market regime.

🎯 Trade-Focused Strategy Summary

🟩 Top-Priority Longs

  • XAU/USD (Gold)

  • GBP/JPY / CHF/JPY / AUD/JPY / CAD/JPY

  • EUR/USD / GBP/USD / AUD/USD (shallow pullbacks only)

🟥 Clear Rally-Sell Candidates

  • USD/CAD

  • USD/CHF

  • USD/NZD

⚠️ Risk Notes

  • USD/JPY lacks clear direction → low priority

  • Do not buy highs
    → Always wait for stalling → re-acceleration on lower timeframes

📝 One-Line Summary (For Flash / Weekly Use)

“Both the dollar and the yen are weakening.
The real drivers are yen crosses and gold.
Pullbacks are shallow — countertrend trades get punished.”


#Technical