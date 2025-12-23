📊 December 23, 2025

Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview

🟩🟥⚪️ Legend

🟩 Buy / Strong Buy

🟥 Sell / Strong Sell

⚪️ Neutral

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Takeaways)

🔹 Dollar Pairs

Instrument Short Term (5–15m) 1H Daily Assessment EUR/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Uptrend intact GBP/USD 🟩 Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Top-tier strength AUD/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Trend holding

👉 All dollar pairs are aligned to the upside.

→ The market has shifted from “waiting for pullbacks” to

“5–15 minute consolidations as accumulation zones.”

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment USD/JPY 🟥 → ⚪️ ⚪️ Neutral ⚠️ Prone to swings USD/CAD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 Clear downtrend USD/CHF 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 One-way USD/NZD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 One-way

👉 The dollar is being sold across the board, except versus the yen.

→ Any rebound in dollar crosses should be viewed as

nothing more than an opportunity to sell.

🔹 Yen Crosses (Primary Battlefield)

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment EUR/JPY 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Buy-the-dip GBP/JPY 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Core driver AUD/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Continuation CAD/JPY 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Stable CHF/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Strongest

👉 Yen crosses remain in a full-fledged yen-weakening trend.

→ On a daily basis, there is no technical justification to consider shorts.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin

Instrument Assessment XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong Buy across all timeframes – Core theme BTC/USD ⚪️ Short-term unstable / 🟥 Bearish on daily

👉 Gold has accelerated sharply toward the 4,480 area.

→ It remains the top-priority trend as a hedge against

risk aversion and currency debasement.

Bitcoin is seeing rebounds, but gold clearly holds the relative advantage.

🧭 Broader Market Structure (Critical)

The current market structure is clearly defined as:

🔻 USD (vs major currencies)

🔻 JPY

🔺 EUR / GBP / AUD

🔺 Yen crosses

🔺 Gold

＝ A fully developed

“Currency weakness × Real assets × Yen selling” market regime.

🎯 Trade-Focused Strategy Summary

🟩 Top-Priority Longs

XAU/USD (Gold)

GBP/JPY / CHF/JPY / AUD/JPY / CAD/JPY

EUR/USD / GBP/USD / AUD/USD (shallow pullbacks only)

🟥 Clear Rally-Sell Candidates

USD/CAD

USD/CHF

USD/NZD

⚠️ Risk Notes

USD/JPY lacks clear direction → low priority

Do not buy highs

→ Always wait for stalling → re-acceleration on lower timeframes

📝 One-Line Summary (For Flash / Weekly Use)