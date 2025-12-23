📊 December 23, 2025
Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview
🟩🟥⚪️ Legend
-
🟩 Buy / Strong Buy
-
🟥 Sell / Strong Sell
-
⚪️ Neutral
💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Takeaways)
🔹 Dollar Pairs
|Instrument
|Short Term (5–15m)
|1H
|Daily
|Assessment
|EUR/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Uptrend intact
|GBP/USD
|🟩 Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Top-tier strength
|AUD/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Trend holding
👉 All dollar pairs are aligned to the upside.
→ The market has shifted from “waiting for pullbacks” to
“5–15 minute consolidations as accumulation zones.”
🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses
|Instrument
|Short Term
|Daily
|Assessment
|USD/JPY
|🟥 → ⚪️
|⚪️ Neutral
|⚠️ Prone to swings
|USD/CAD
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|📉 Clear downtrend
|USD/CHF
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|📉 One-way
|USD/NZD
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|📉 One-way
👉 The dollar is being sold across the board, except versus the yen.
→ Any rebound in dollar crosses should be viewed as
nothing more than an opportunity to sell.
🔹 Yen Crosses (Primary Battlefield)
|Instrument
|Short Term
|Daily
|Assessment
|EUR/JPY
|🟩
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Buy-the-dip
|GBP/JPY
|🟩
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Core driver
|AUD/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Continuation
|CAD/JPY
|🟩
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Stable
|CHF/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Strongest
👉 Yen crosses remain in a full-fledged yen-weakening trend.
→ On a daily basis, there is no technical justification to consider shorts.
🔹 Gold & Bitcoin
|Instrument
|Assessment
|XAU/USD (Gold)
|🟩 Strong Buy across all timeframes – Core theme
|BTC/USD
|⚪️ Short-term unstable / 🟥 Bearish on daily
👉 Gold has accelerated sharply toward the 4,480 area.
→ It remains the top-priority trend as a hedge against
risk aversion and currency debasement.
Bitcoin is seeing rebounds, but gold clearly holds the relative advantage.
🧭 Broader Market Structure (Critical)
The current market structure is clearly defined as:
🔻 USD (vs major currencies)
🔻 JPY
🔺 EUR / GBP / AUD
🔺 Yen crosses
🔺 Gold
＝ A fully developed
“Currency weakness × Real assets × Yen selling” market regime.
🎯 Trade-Focused Strategy Summary
🟩 Top-Priority Longs
-
XAU/USD (Gold)
-
GBP/JPY / CHF/JPY / AUD/JPY / CAD/JPY
-
EUR/USD / GBP/USD / AUD/USD (shallow pullbacks only)
🟥 Clear Rally-Sell Candidates
-
USD/CAD
-
USD/CHF
-
USD/NZD
⚠️ Risk Notes
-
USD/JPY lacks clear direction → low priority
-
Do not buy highs
→ Always wait for stalling → re-acceleration on lower timeframes
📝 One-Line Summary (For Flash / Weekly Use)
“Both the dollar and the yen are weakening.
The real drivers are yen crosses and gold.
Pullbacks are shallow — countertrend trades get punished.”