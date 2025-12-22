📊 December 22, 2025
Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview
🟩🟥⚪️ Legend
-
🟩 Buy / Strong Buy
-
🟥 Sell / Strong Sell
-
⚪️ Neutral
💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Takeaways)
🔹 Dollar Pairs
|Instrument
|Short Term (5–15m)
|1H
|Daily
|Assessment
|EUR/USD
|🟩 Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Trend continuation
|GBP/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Strongest
|AUD/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Ongoing
👉 Dollar pairs have resumed a broad-based uptrend.
→ The previous “wait-for-pullbacks” phase has ended.
→ Shallow pullbacks on lower timeframes now offer valid re-entry opportunities.
🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses
|Instrument
|Short Term
|Daily
|Assessment
|USD/JPY
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⚠️ Battle at elevated levels
|USD/CAD
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|📉 Clear downtrend
|USD/CHF
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|📉 Fully established trend
|USD/NZD
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|📉 Fully established trend
👉 The dollar is broadly weak against all currencies except the yen.
→ USD/JPY remains elevated due to yen weakness, but
→ on very short timeframes, it has entered a danger zone prone to profit-taking.
🔹 Yen Crosses (Market Leaders)
|Instrument
|Short Term
|Daily
|Assessment
|EUR/JPY
|⚪️ → 🟩
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Buy-the-dip
|GBP/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Core driver
|AUD/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Continuation
|CAD/JPY
|⚪️ → 🟩
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Core driver
|CHF/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Strongest
👉 Yen crosses remain firmly bullish and continue to lead the market.
→ Pullbacks are shallow.
→ The optimal entry pattern is range consolidation on the 5–15 minute charts followed by an upside breakout.
🔹 Gold & Bitcoin
|Instrument
|Assessment
|XAU/USD (Gold)
|🟩 Strong Buy on both daily and hourly charts
|BTC/USD
|🟩 Short–medium-term buy / ⚪️ Neutral on daily
👉 Gold has entered another acceleration phase (above the 4,400 level).
Bitcoin is rebounding in a risk-on environment, but priority remains: Gold > Yen crosses > BTC.
🧭 Broader Market Structure (Critical)
The current market structure is clearly defined as follows:
🔻 USD (vs major currencies)
🔻 JPY (broad-based weakness)
🔺 EUR / GBP / AUD
🔺 Yen crosses
🔺 Gold
＝ A fully developed “Yen weakness × Non-USD × Real assets” market regime.
🎯 Trade-Focused Strategy Summary
🟩 Top-Priority Longs (Trend-Following)
-
GBP/JPY / CHF/JPY / CAD/JPY / AUD/JPY
-
EUR/USD / GBP/USD / AUD/USD (shallow pullbacks only)
-
XAU/USD (Gold)
🟥 Clear Rally-Sell Candidates
-
USD/CAD
-
USD/CHF
-
USD/NZD
⚠️ Risk Notes
-
USD/JPY is vulnerable to frequent shakeouts at elevated levels
-
Do not chase yen crosses
→ Always wait for loss of momentum → re-acceleration confirmation on lower timeframes