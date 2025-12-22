📊 December 22, 2025

Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview

🟩🟥⚪️ Legend

🟩 Buy / Strong Buy

🟥 Sell / Strong Sell

⚪️ Neutral

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Takeaways)

🔹 Dollar Pairs

Instrument Short Term (5–15m) 1H Daily Assessment EUR/USD 🟩 Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Trend continuation GBP/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Strongest AUD/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Ongoing

👉 Dollar pairs have resumed a broad-based uptrend.

→ The previous “wait-for-pullbacks” phase has ended.

→ Shallow pullbacks on lower timeframes now offer valid re-entry opportunities.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment USD/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⚠️ Battle at elevated levels USD/CAD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 Clear downtrend USD/CHF 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 Fully established trend USD/NZD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 Fully established trend

👉 The dollar is broadly weak against all currencies except the yen.

→ USD/JPY remains elevated due to yen weakness, but

→ on very short timeframes, it has entered a danger zone prone to profit-taking.

🔹 Yen Crosses (Market Leaders)

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment EUR/JPY ⚪️ → 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Buy-the-dip GBP/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Core driver AUD/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Continuation CAD/JPY ⚪️ → 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Core driver CHF/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Strongest

👉 Yen crosses remain firmly bullish and continue to lead the market.

→ Pullbacks are shallow.

→ The optimal entry pattern is range consolidation on the 5–15 minute charts followed by an upside breakout.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin

Instrument Assessment XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong Buy on both daily and hourly charts BTC/USD 🟩 Short–medium-term buy / ⚪️ Neutral on daily

👉 Gold has entered another acceleration phase (above the 4,400 level).

Bitcoin is rebounding in a risk-on environment, but priority remains: Gold > Yen crosses > BTC.

🧭 Broader Market Structure (Critical)

The current market structure is clearly defined as follows:

🔻 USD (vs major currencies)

🔻 JPY (broad-based weakness)

🔺 EUR / GBP / AUD

🔺 Yen crosses

🔺 Gold

＝ A fully developed “Yen weakness × Non-USD × Real assets” market regime.

🎯 Trade-Focused Strategy Summary

🟩 Top-Priority Longs (Trend-Following)

GBP/JPY / CHF/JPY / CAD/JPY / AUD/JPY

EUR/USD / GBP/USD / AUD/USD (shallow pullbacks only)

XAU/USD (Gold)

🟥 Clear Rally-Sell Candidates

USD/CAD

USD/CHF

USD/NZD

⚠️ Risk Notes