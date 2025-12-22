📊 December 22, 2025 Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview
分析と予測

📊 December 22, 2025 Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview

22 12月 2025, 11:59
Masayuki Sakamoto
Masayuki Sakamoto
📊 December 22, 2025

Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview

🟩🟥⚪️ Legend

  • 🟩 Buy / Strong Buy

  • 🟥 Sell / Strong Sell

  • ⚪️ Neutral

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Takeaways)

🔹 Dollar Pairs

Instrument Short Term (5–15m) 1H Daily Assessment
EUR/USD 🟩 Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Trend continuation
GBP/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Strongest
AUD/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Ongoing

👉 Dollar pairs have resumed a broad-based uptrend.
→ The previous “wait-for-pullbacks” phase has ended.
Shallow pullbacks on lower timeframes now offer valid re-entry opportunities.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment
USD/JPY 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy ⚠️ Battle at elevated levels
USD/CAD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 Clear downtrend
USD/CHF 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 Fully established trend
USD/NZD 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 Fully established trend

👉 The dollar is broadly weak against all currencies except the yen.
USD/JPY remains elevated due to yen weakness, but
→ on very short timeframes, it has entered a danger zone prone to profit-taking.

🔹 Yen Crosses (Market Leaders)

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment
EUR/JPY ⚪️ → 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Buy-the-dip
GBP/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Core driver
AUD/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Continuation
CAD/JPY ⚪️ → 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Core driver
CHF/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Strongest

👉 Yen crosses remain firmly bullish and continue to lead the market.
→ Pullbacks are shallow.
→ The optimal entry pattern is range consolidation on the 5–15 minute charts followed by an upside breakout.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin

Instrument Assessment
XAU/USD (Gold) 🟩 Strong Buy on both daily and hourly charts
BTC/USD 🟩 Short–medium-term buy / ⚪️ Neutral on daily

👉 Gold has entered another acceleration phase (above the 4,400 level).
Bitcoin is rebounding in a risk-on environment, but priority remains: Gold > Yen crosses > BTC.

🧭 Broader Market Structure (Critical)

The current market structure is clearly defined as follows:

🔻 USD (vs major currencies)
🔻 JPY (broad-based weakness)
🔺 EUR / GBP / AUD
🔺 Yen crosses
🔺 Gold

＝ A fully developed “Yen weakness × Non-USD × Real assets” market regime.

🎯 Trade-Focused Strategy Summary

🟩 Top-Priority Longs (Trend-Following)

  • GBP/JPY / CHF/JPY / CAD/JPY / AUD/JPY

  • EUR/USD / GBP/USD / AUD/USD (shallow pullbacks only)

  • XAU/USD (Gold)

🟥 Clear Rally-Sell Candidates

  • USD/CAD

  • USD/CHF

  • USD/NZD

⚠️ Risk Notes

  • USD/JPY is vulnerable to frequent shakeouts at elevated levels

  • Do not chase yen crosses
    → Always wait for loss of momentum → re-acceleration confirmation on lower timeframes


