📊 December 19, 2025 Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview
19 12月 2025, 10:43
Masayuki Sakamoto
Masayuki Sakamoto
📊 December 19, 2025

Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview

🟩🟥⚪️ Legend

  • 🟩 Buy / Strong Buy

  • 🟥 Sell / Strong Sell

  • ⚪️ Neutral

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Takeaways)

🔹 Dollar Pairs

Instrument Short Term (5–15m) 1H Daily Bias Comment
EUR/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Buy 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy 🔄 Volatility within an uptrend
GBP/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Buy ⭐ Trend continuation
AUD/USD 🟩 Strong Buy ⚪️ Neutral 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Buy 🔄 High volatility risk

👉 GBP shows the cleanest and most consistent upside trend.
EUR/USD and AUD/USD show large divergences between short-term and hourly signals, warranting caution when chasing shallow pullbacks.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment
USD/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🚀 Vertical surge
USD/CAD ⚪️ → 🟩 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 Rally-selling favored
USD/CHF 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell ⛔ Clear downtrend
USD/NZD ⚪️ → 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⚠️ Countertrend risk

👉 The dollar is overwhelmingly strong only against the yen.
→ This is not a broad dollar rally, but a yen-driven move.

🔹 Yen Crosses (Primary Battlefield)

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment
EUR/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Core driver
GBP/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Core driver
AUD/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Trend continuation
CAD/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Strongest
CHF/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Explosive

👉 All yen crosses show “Strong Buy” across all timeframes.
→ This is the epicenter of the current market.
→ The only effective risk control is to wait for pullbacks down to the very short-term charts.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin

Instrument Assessment
XAU/USD (Gold) ⚪️ → 🟩 (overall bullish)
BTC/USD 🟩 Short–medium-term buy / 🟥 Strong sell on daily

👉 Gold is consolidating near highs, but the broader uptrend remains intact.
Bitcoin continues to rebound short term, but the daily chart is still in a downtrend.

🧭 Broader Market Structure (Critical View)

The current market structure is clearly defined as follows:

🔻 USD (vs major currencies)
🔻 JPY (broad-based, uncontrolled weakness)
🔺 Yen crosses
🔺 Gold

＝ A market dominated by concentrated yen selling.

🎯 Trade-Focused Strategy Summary

🟩 Top-Priority Longs (Trend-Following)

  • CAD/JPY / CHF/JPY / GBP/JPY / EUR/JPY

  • USD/JPY (pullbacks only)

  • XAU/USD (wait for deeper corrections)

🟥 Avoid (No Countertrend Trades)

  • Long JPY positions across the board

  • EUR/GBP

  • NZD/CAD

⚠️ Caution

  • USD/JPY and yen crosses: the biggest risk is fear of buying highs
    → Do not chase until loss of momentum is confirmed on the 5-minute chart.

📝 One-Line Summary (For Flash / Weekly Use)

“This is not dollar strength.
It is pure yen selling.
The main theme is yen crosses.”


