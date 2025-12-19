📊 December 19, 2025

Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview

🟩🟥⚪️ Legend

🟩 Buy / Strong Buy

🟥 Sell / Strong Sell

⚪️ Neutral

💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Takeaways)

🔹 Dollar Pairs

Instrument Short Term (5–15m) 1H Daily Bias Comment EUR/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Buy 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Strong Buy 🔄 Volatility within an uptrend GBP/USD 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Buy ⭐ Trend continuation AUD/USD 🟩 Strong Buy ⚪️ Neutral 🟥 Strong Sell 🟩 Buy 🔄 High volatility risk

👉 GBP shows the cleanest and most consistent upside trend.

→ EUR/USD and AUD/USD show large divergences between short-term and hourly signals, warranting caution when chasing shallow pullbacks.

🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment USD/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy 🚀 Vertical surge USD/CAD ⚪️ → 🟩 🟥 Strong Sell 📉 Rally-selling favored USD/CHF 🟥 Strong Sell 🟥 Strong Sell ⛔ Clear downtrend USD/NZD ⚪️ → 🟩 🟩 Strong Buy ⚠️ Countertrend risk

👉 The dollar is overwhelmingly strong only against the yen.

→ This is not a broad dollar rally, but a yen-driven move.

🔹 Yen Crosses (Primary Battlefield)

Instrument Short Term Daily Assessment EUR/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Core driver GBP/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Core driver AUD/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Trend continuation CAD/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Strongest CHF/JPY 🟩 Strong Buy 🟩 Strong Buy ⭐ Explosive

👉 All yen crosses show “Strong Buy” across all timeframes.

→ This is the epicenter of the current market.

→ The only effective risk control is to wait for pullbacks down to the very short-term charts.

🔹 Gold & Bitcoin

Instrument Assessment XAU/USD (Gold) ⚪️ → 🟩 (overall bullish) BTC/USD 🟩 Short–medium-term buy / 🟥 Strong sell on daily

👉 Gold is consolidating near highs, but the broader uptrend remains intact.

Bitcoin continues to rebound short term, but the daily chart is still in a downtrend.

🧭 Broader Market Structure (Critical View)

The current market structure is clearly defined as follows:

🔻 USD (vs major currencies)

🔻 JPY (broad-based, uncontrolled weakness)

🔺 Yen crosses

🔺 Gold

＝ A market dominated by concentrated yen selling.

🎯 Trade-Focused Strategy Summary

🟩 Top-Priority Longs (Trend-Following)

CAD/JPY / CHF/JPY / GBP/JPY / EUR/JPY

USD/JPY (pullbacks only)

XAU/USD (wait for deeper corrections)

🟥 Avoid (No Countertrend Trades)

Long JPY positions across the board

EUR/GBP

NZD/CAD

⚠️ Caution

USD/JPY and yen crosses: the biggest risk is fear of buying highs

→ Do not chase until loss of momentum is confirmed on the 5-minute chart.

📝 One-Line Summary (For Flash / Weekly Use)