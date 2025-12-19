📊 December 19, 2025
Major Currencies, Gold & BTC – Technical Overview
🟩🟥⚪️ Legend
-
🟩 Buy / Strong Buy
-
🟥 Sell / Strong Sell
-
⚪️ Neutral
💱 Multi-Timeframe Summary (Key Takeaways)
🔹 Dollar Pairs
|Instrument
|Short Term (5–15m)
|1H
|Daily
|Bias
|Comment
|EUR/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Buy
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🔄 Volatility within an uptrend
|GBP/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Buy
|⭐ Trend continuation
|AUD/USD
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⚪️ Neutral
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟩 Buy
|🔄 High volatility risk
👉 GBP shows the cleanest and most consistent upside trend.
→ EUR/USD and AUD/USD show large divergences between short-term and hourly signals, warranting caution when chasing shallow pullbacks.
🔹 USD/JPY & Dollar Crosses
|Instrument
|Short Term
|Daily
|Assessment
|USD/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🚀 Vertical surge
|USD/CAD
|⚪️ → 🟩
|🟥 Strong Sell
|📉 Rally-selling favored
|USD/CHF
|🟥 Strong Sell
|🟥 Strong Sell
|⛔ Clear downtrend
|USD/NZD
|⚪️ → 🟩
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⚠️ Countertrend risk
👉 The dollar is overwhelmingly strong only against the yen.
→ This is not a broad dollar rally, but a yen-driven move.
🔹 Yen Crosses (Primary Battlefield)
|Instrument
|Short Term
|Daily
|Assessment
|EUR/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Core driver
|GBP/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Core driver
|AUD/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Trend continuation
|CAD/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Strongest
|CHF/JPY
|🟩 Strong Buy
|🟩 Strong Buy
|⭐ Explosive
👉 All yen crosses show “Strong Buy” across all timeframes.
→ This is the epicenter of the current market.
→ The only effective risk control is to wait for pullbacks down to the very short-term charts.
🔹 Gold & Bitcoin
|Instrument
|Assessment
|XAU/USD (Gold)
|⚪️ → 🟩 (overall bullish)
|BTC/USD
|🟩 Short–medium-term buy / 🟥 Strong sell on daily
👉 Gold is consolidating near highs, but the broader uptrend remains intact.
Bitcoin continues to rebound short term, but the daily chart is still in a downtrend.
🧭 Broader Market Structure (Critical View)
The current market structure is clearly defined as follows:
🔻 USD (vs major currencies)
🔻 JPY (broad-based, uncontrolled weakness)
🔺 Yen crosses
🔺 Gold
＝ A market dominated by concentrated yen selling.
🎯 Trade-Focused Strategy Summary
🟩 Top-Priority Longs (Trend-Following)
-
CAD/JPY / CHF/JPY / GBP/JPY / EUR/JPY
-
USD/JPY (pullbacks only)
-
XAU/USD (wait for deeper corrections)
🟥 Avoid (No Countertrend Trades)
-
Long JPY positions across the board
-
EUR/GBP
-
NZD/CAD
⚠️ Caution
-
USD/JPY and yen crosses: the biggest risk is fear of buying highs
→ Do not chase until loss of momentum is confirmed on the 5-minute chart.
📝 One-Line Summary (For Flash / Weekly Use)
“This is not dollar strength.
It is pure yen selling.
The main theme is yen crosses.”