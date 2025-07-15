Valute / WMG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WMG: Warner Music Group Corp - Class A
33.54 USD 0.27 (0.80%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WMG ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.17 e ad un massimo di 33.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Warner Music Group Corp - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WMG News
- Factbox-Top cases to be heard during US Supreme Court’s 2025-2026 term
- Warner Music Group stock price target raised to $45 by Tigress Financial
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Skeptical about AI? UBS offers alternatives including Visa, BYD and the maker of Labubu dolls.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Warner Music Group stock price target raised to $31 by Goldman Sachs
- Warner Music Group stock price target raised to $35 by Bernstein SocGen
- Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Warner Music Rallies After Q3: What’s Behind The Net Loss? - Warner Music Gr (NASDAQ:WMG)
- THE SANDBOX GAME MAKER 0.12 UPDATE ENHANCES MULTIPLAYER GAMEPLAY AND EMPOWERS CREATORS TO BUILD MORE IMMERSIVE WORLDS
- Warner Music Group Q3 2025 slides: revenue jumps 7% as streaming growth accelerates
- Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Warner Music earnings missed by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- Lo Ting-Fai appointed as president of Warner Music APAC
- TKO Group Holdings (TKO) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Live Nation, News, Warner Music and IMAX
- CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 4 Film & Television Production Stocks to Watch on Dull Industry Trends
- Warner Music Group names Alejandro Duque as president of ADA
- Universal’s $775 million Downtown deal may hinder competition, EU regulators warn
- Universal Music confidentially files for US IPO
- LYV's Concert Demand Remains Strong: Can it Handle Rising Costs?
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale to Date on GBM Auctions
- This Otis Worldwide Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - California Resources (NYSE:CRC), APi Group (NYSE:APG)
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.17 33.86
Intervallo Annuale
25.56 36.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.81
- Apertura
- 33.81
- Bid
- 33.54
- Ask
- 33.84
- Minimo
- 33.17
- Massimo
- 33.86
- Volume
- 3.119 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.75%
21 settembre, domenica