通貨 / WMG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WMG: Warner Music Group Corp - Class A
33.81 USD 0.60 (1.81%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WMGの今日の為替レートは、1.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.08の安値と34.23の高値で取引されました。
Warner Music Group Corp - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WMG News
- Factbox-Top cases to be heard during US Supreme Court’s 2025-2026 term
- Warner Music Group stock price target raised to $45 by Tigress Financial
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Skeptical about AI? UBS offers alternatives including Visa, BYD and the maker of Labubu dolls.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Warner Music Group stock price target raised to $31 by Goldman Sachs
- Warner Music Group stock price target raised to $35 by Bernstein SocGen
- Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Warner Music Rallies After Q3: What’s Behind The Net Loss? - Warner Music Gr (NASDAQ:WMG)
- THE SANDBOX GAME MAKER 0.12 UPDATE ENHANCES MULTIPLAYER GAMEPLAY AND EMPOWERS CREATORS TO BUILD MORE IMMERSIVE WORLDS
- Warner Music Group Q3 2025 slides: revenue jumps 7% as streaming growth accelerates
- Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Warner Music earnings missed by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- Lo Ting-Fai appointed as president of Warner Music APAC
- TKO Group Holdings (TKO) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Live Nation, News, Warner Music and IMAX
- CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 4 Film & Television Production Stocks to Watch on Dull Industry Trends
- Warner Music Group names Alejandro Duque as president of ADA
- Universal’s $775 million Downtown deal may hinder competition, EU regulators warn
- Universal Music confidentially files for US IPO
- LYV's Concert Demand Remains Strong: Can it Handle Rising Costs?
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale to Date on GBM Auctions
- This Otis Worldwide Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - California Resources (NYSE:CRC), APi Group (NYSE:APG)
1日のレンジ
33.08 34.23
1年のレンジ
25.56 36.65
- 以前の終値
- 33.21
- 始値
- 33.21
- 買値
- 33.81
- 買値
- 34.11
- 安値
- 33.08
- 高値
- 34.23
- 出来高
- 4.749 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.23%
- 1年の変化
- 7.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K