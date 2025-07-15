クォートセクション
通貨 / WMG
株に戻る

WMG: Warner Music Group Corp - Class A

33.81 USD 0.60 (1.81%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WMGの今日の為替レートは、1.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.08の安値と34.23の高値で取引されました。

Warner Music Group Corp - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WMG News

1日のレンジ
33.08 34.23
1年のレンジ
25.56 36.65
以前の終値
33.21
始値
33.21
買値
33.81
買値
34.11
安値
33.08
高値
34.23
出来高
4.749 K
1日の変化
1.81%
1ヶ月の変化
2.30%
6ヶ月の変化
8.23%
1年の変化
7.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K