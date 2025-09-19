Valute / SPY
SPY: SPDR S&P 500
663.62 USD 1.31 (0.20%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPY ha avuto una variazione del 0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 660.37 e ad un massimo di 664.55.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P 500. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
660.37 664.55
Intervallo Annuale
481.80 664.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 662.31
- Apertura
- 662.32
- Bid
- 663.62
- Ask
- 663.92
- Minimo
- 660.37
- Massimo
- 664.55
- Volume
- 128.697 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.74%
21 settembre, domenica