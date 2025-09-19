QuotazioniSezioni
SPY: SPDR S&P 500

663.62 USD 1.31 (0.20%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPY ha avuto una variazione del 0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 660.37 e ad un massimo di 664.55.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P 500. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
660.37 664.55
Intervallo Annuale
481.80 664.88
Chiusura Precedente
662.31
Apertura
662.32
Bid
663.62
Ask
663.92
Minimo
660.37
Massimo
664.55
Volume
128.697 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.20%
Variazione Mensile
4.10%
Variazione Semestrale
19.04%
Variazione Annuale
15.74%
21 settembre, domenica