Divisas / SPY
SPY: SPDR S&P 500
659.16 USD 0.78 (0.12%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SPY de hoy ha cambiado un -0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 654.31, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 661.71.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR S&P 500. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SPY News
Rango diario
654.31 661.71
Rango anual
481.80 661.78
- Cierres anteriores
- 659.94
- Open
- 660.01
- Bid
- 659.16
- Ask
- 659.46
- Low
- 654.31
- High
- 661.71
- Volumen
- 183.598 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.12%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.24%
- Cambio anual
- 14.96%
