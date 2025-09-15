Currencies / SPY
SPY: SPDR S&P 500
659.94 USD 0.87 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPY exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 659.21 and at a high of 661.78.
Follow SPDR S&P 500 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPY News
Daily Range
659.21 661.78
Year Range
481.80 661.78
- Previous Close
- 660.81
- Open
- 661.47
- Bid
- 659.94
- Ask
- 660.24
- Low
- 659.21
- High
- 661.78
- Volume
- 99.125 K
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- 3.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.38%
- Year Change
- 15.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev