SPY: SPDR S&P 500

659.94 USD 0.87 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPY exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 659.21 and at a high of 661.78.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
659.21 661.78
Year Range
481.80 661.78
Previous Close
660.81
Open
661.47
Bid
659.94
Ask
660.24
Low
659.21
High
661.78
Volume
99.125 K
Daily Change
-0.13%
Month Change
3.52%
6 Months Change
18.38%
Year Change
15.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev