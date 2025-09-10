QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SNOW
Tornare a Azioni

SNOW: Snowflake Inc Class A

230.31 USD 8.25 (3.72%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SNOW ha avuto una variazione del 3.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 222.57 e ad un massimo di 231.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Snowflake Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SNOW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
222.57 231.94
Intervallo Annuale
108.74 249.99
Chiusura Precedente
222.06
Apertura
222.91
Bid
230.31
Ask
230.61
Minimo
222.57
Massimo
231.94
Volume
13.864 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.72%
Variazione Mensile
-1.39%
Variazione Semestrale
55.26%
Variazione Annuale
101.78%
20 settembre, sabato