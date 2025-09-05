QuotesSections
SNOW
SNOW: Snowflake Inc Class A

217.64 USD 7.99 (3.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SNOW exchange rate has changed by -3.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 216.18 and at a high of 222.34.

Follow Snowflake Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
216.18 222.34
Year Range
108.74 249.99
Previous Close
225.63
Open
220.90
Bid
217.64
Ask
217.94
Low
216.18
High
222.34
Volume
7.981 K
Daily Change
-3.54%
Month Change
-6.82%
6 Months Change
46.72%
Year Change
90.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%