SNOW: Snowflake Inc Class A
217.64 USD 7.99 (3.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNOW exchange rate has changed by -3.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 216.18 and at a high of 222.34.
Follow Snowflake Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SNOW News
Daily Range
216.18 222.34
Year Range
108.74 249.99
- Previous Close
- 225.63
- Open
- 220.90
- Bid
- 217.64
- Ask
- 217.94
- Low
- 216.18
- High
- 222.34
- Volume
- 7.981 K
- Daily Change
- -3.54%
- Month Change
- -6.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.72%
- Year Change
- 90.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%