KurseKategorien
Währungen / SNOW
Zurück zum Aktien

SNOW: Snowflake Inc Class A

222.06 USD 4.06 (1.86%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SNOW hat sich für heute um 1.86% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 218.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 222.22 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Snowflake Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SNOW News

Tagesspanne
218.60 222.22
Jahresspanne
108.74 249.99
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
218.00
Eröffnung
219.50
Bid
222.06
Ask
222.36
Tief
218.60
Hoch
222.22
Volumen
7.321 K
Tagesänderung
1.86%
Monatsänderung
-4.92%
6-Monatsänderung
49.70%
Jahresänderung
94.55%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K