RBA: RB Global Inc

118.89 USD 0.99 (0.84%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RBA ha avuto una variazione del 0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 117.91 e ad un massimo di 119.58.

Segui le dinamiche di RB Global Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
117.91 119.58
Intervallo Annuale
78.55 119.58
Chiusura Precedente
117.90
Apertura
118.38
Bid
118.89
Ask
119.19
Minimo
117.91
Massimo
119.58
Volume
2.214 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.84%
Variazione Mensile
4.85%
Variazione Semestrale
18.48%
Variazione Annuale
47.07%
