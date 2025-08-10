Valute / RBA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
RBA: RB Global Inc
118.89 USD 0.99 (0.84%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RBA ha avuto una variazione del 0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 117.91 e ad un massimo di 119.58.
Segui le dinamiche di RB Global Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RBA News
- Il titolo di RB Global Inc raggiunge il massimo storico a 118,91 USD
- RB Global Inc stock hits all-time high at 118.91 USD
- Australia’s Fiscal Slowdown May Ease Productivity Pain, BE Says
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Il titolo RBA raggiunge il massimo storico di 118,26 USD
- RBA stock reaches all-time high of 118.26 USD
- RB Global, Inc. (RBA) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- EVTC vs. RBA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Australian Home Prices Climb for Seventh Month After Rate Cuts
- RBA Minutes Show Pace of Future Easing Will Depend on Data
- EVTC vs. RBA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- RBA Headquarters Renovation to Outlast Governor in Cost Blowout
- RBA Rate Cuts Fuel Fresh Appetite in Housing, Lendlease CEO Says
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Australia’s Falling Competition Cost $2,000 a Person, RBA Finds
- RBA: A step closer to terminal rates – Standard Chartered
- RBA’s Bullock: Forecasts imply cash rates might need to be lower for price stability
- RBA Delivers Third Rate Cut, Says Future Moves Hinge on Data
- RBA poised for interest rate cut as inflation, labor market softens
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.06%
- AUD/USD Weekly Outlook: RBA Set for Cautious Cut as US
- Australia Set to Cut Rates, Governor Stay Coy on Policy Outlook
Intervallo Giornaliero
117.91 119.58
Intervallo Annuale
78.55 119.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 117.90
- Apertura
- 118.38
- Bid
- 118.89
- Ask
- 119.19
- Minimo
- 117.91
- Massimo
- 119.58
- Volume
- 2.214 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 47.07%
20 settembre, sabato