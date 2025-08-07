Currencies / RBA
RBA: RB Global Inc
117.11 USD 0.37 (0.32%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RBA exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 116.12 and at a high of 117.11.
Follow RB Global Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
116.12 117.11
Year Range
78.55 118.78
- Previous Close
- 116.74
- Open
- 116.51
- Bid
- 117.11
- Ask
- 117.41
- Low
- 116.12
- High
- 117.11
- Volume
- 943
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 3.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.70%
- Year Change
- 44.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%