PRA: ProAssurance Corporation
23.79 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRA ha avuto una variazione del 0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.75 e ad un massimo di 23.82.
Segui le dinamiche di ProAssurance Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PRA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.75 23.82
Intervallo Annuale
13.90 24.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.78
- Apertura
- 23.77
- Bid
- 23.79
- Ask
- 24.09
- Minimo
- 23.75
- Massimo
- 23.82
- Volume
- 233
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 58.60%
20 settembre, sabato