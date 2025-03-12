QuotazioniSezioni
PRA: ProAssurance Corporation

23.79 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRA ha avuto una variazione del 0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.75 e ad un massimo di 23.82.

Segui le dinamiche di ProAssurance Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.75 23.82
Intervallo Annuale
13.90 24.79
Chiusura Precedente
23.78
Apertura
23.77
Bid
23.79
Ask
24.09
Minimo
23.75
Massimo
23.82
Volume
233
Variazione giornaliera
0.04%
Variazione Mensile
0.13%
Variazione Semestrale
2.02%
Variazione Annuale
58.60%
20 settembre, sabato