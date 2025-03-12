Devises / PRA
PRA: ProAssurance Corporation
23.79 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PRA a changé de 0.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 23.75 et à un maximum de 23.82.
Suivez la dynamique ProAssurance Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRA Nouvelles
Range quotidien
23.75 23.82
Range Annuel
13.90 24.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 23.78
- Ouverture
- 23.77
- Bid
- 23.79
- Ask
- 24.09
- Plus Bas
- 23.75
- Plus Haut
- 23.82
- Volume
- 233
- Changement quotidien
- 0.04%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.13%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.02%
- Changement Annuel
- 58.60%
20 septembre, samedi