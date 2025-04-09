QuotazioniSezioni
PCH: PotlatchDeltic Corporation

39.86 USD 0.84 (2.06%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PCH ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.56 e ad un massimo di 40.79.

Segui le dinamiche di PotlatchDeltic Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.56 40.79
Intervallo Annuale
33.96 48.12
Chiusura Precedente
40.70
Apertura
40.75
Bid
39.86
Ask
40.16
Minimo
39.56
Massimo
40.79
Volume
1.360 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.06%
Variazione Mensile
-3.77%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.87%
Variazione Annuale
-10.65%
