PCH: PotlatchDeltic Corporation
40.55 USD 0.04 (0.10%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PCH exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.40 and at a high of 40.90.
Follow PotlatchDeltic Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCH News
- PotlatchDeltic: U.S. Timberland REIT Waiting For The Next Housing Upcycle (NASDAQ:PCH)
- PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PotlatchDeltic misses EPS forecasts in Q2 2025
- PotlatchDeltic Posts Q2 Revenue Beat
- Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PotlatchDeltic Q2 2025 slides: EBITDDA falls 18% as lumber segment struggles
- PotlatchDeltic earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLSCX)
- Analysts Estimate Potlatch (PCH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Truist Securities upgrades Potlatch stock to Buy on lumber price outlook
- PotlatchDeltic Shows the Importance of Sustainable Forest Management
- REITweek Conference: Fresh Data On All Things REIT
- Weyerhaeuser Stock: A Hold Due To Tariffs On Asia (NYSE:WY)
- Citi analysts maintain buy rating on Weyerhaeuser stock
- PotlatchDeltic at Nareit REITweek: Solar and Timberland Strategy
- Citi analysts lower Potlatch stock price target to $47 from $49
- PotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at REITweek Conference in New York
- PotlatchDeltic Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report
- PotlatchDeltic beats Q1 estimates, shares rise 2%
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Heartland Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (HRTVX)
- Alamo Group: Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:ALG)
- Hard Assets, Hard Cash: 2 Rock-Solid 4% Yielders You'll Love
Daily Range
40.40 40.90
Year Range
33.96 48.12
- Previous Close
- 40.51
- Open
- 40.46
- Bid
- 40.55
- Ask
- 40.85
- Low
- 40.40
- High
- 40.90
- Volume
- 698
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -2.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.35%
- Year Change
- -9.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%