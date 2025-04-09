FiyatlarBölümler
PCH: PotlatchDeltic Corporation

39.86 USD 0.84 (2.06%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PCH fiyatı bugün -2.06% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 39.56 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 40.79 aralığında işlem gördü.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
39.56 40.79
Yıllık aralık
33.96 48.12
Önceki kapanış
40.70
Açılış
40.75
Satış
39.86
Alış
40.16
Düşük
39.56
Yüksek
40.79
Hacim
1.360 K
Günlük değişim
-2.06%
Aylık değişim
-3.77%
6 aylık değişim
-11.87%
Yıllık değişim
-10.65%
21 Eylül, Pazar