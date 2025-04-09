Währungen / PCH
PCH: PotlatchDeltic Corporation
40.70 USD 0.31 (0.77%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PCH hat sich für heute um 0.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 41.14 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die PotlatchDeltic Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PCH News
Tagesspanne
40.38 41.14
Jahresspanne
33.96 48.12
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 40.39
- Eröffnung
- 41.04
- Bid
- 40.70
- Ask
- 41.00
- Tief
- 40.38
- Hoch
- 41.14
- Volumen
- 903
- Tagesänderung
- 0.77%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.74%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -10.02%
- Jahresänderung
- -8.76%
