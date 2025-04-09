KurseKategorien
Währungen / PCH
Zurück zum Aktien

PCH: PotlatchDeltic Corporation

40.70 USD 0.31 (0.77%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PCH hat sich für heute um 0.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 41.14 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die PotlatchDeltic Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PCH News

Tagesspanne
40.38 41.14
Jahresspanne
33.96 48.12
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
40.39
Eröffnung
41.04
Bid
40.70
Ask
41.00
Tief
40.38
Hoch
41.14
Volumen
903
Tagesänderung
0.77%
Monatsänderung
-1.74%
6-Monatsänderung
-10.02%
Jahresänderung
-8.76%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K