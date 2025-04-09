货币 / PCH
PCH: PotlatchDeltic Corporation
40.89 USD 0.34 (0.84%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PCH汇率已更改0.84%。当日，交易品种以低点40.60和高点41.06进行交易。
关注PotlatchDeltic Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
40.60 41.06
年范围
33.96 48.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 40.55
- 开盘价
- 40.81
- 卖价
- 40.89
- 买价
- 41.19
- 最低价
- 40.60
- 最高价
- 41.06
- 交易量
- 144
- 日变化
- 0.84%
- 月变化
- -1.28%
- 6个月变化
- -9.60%
- 年变化
- -8.34%
