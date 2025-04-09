Devises / PCH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PCH: PotlatchDeltic Corporation
39.86 USD 0.84 (2.06%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PCH a changé de -2.06% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 39.56 et à un maximum de 40.79.
Suivez la dynamique PotlatchDeltic Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCH Nouvelles
- Amid bankruptcy, some Publishers Clearing House winners are facing the end of ‘forever’ prizes
- PotlatchDeltic: U.S. Timberland REIT Waiting For The Next Housing Upcycle (NASDAQ:PCH)
- PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PotlatchDeltic misses EPS forecasts in Q2 2025
- PotlatchDeltic Posts Q2 Revenue Beat
- Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PotlatchDeltic Q2 2025 slides: EBITDDA falls 18% as lumber segment struggles
- PotlatchDeltic earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLSCX)
- Analysts Estimate Potlatch (PCH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Truist Securities upgrades Potlatch stock to Buy on lumber price outlook
- PotlatchDeltic Shows the Importance of Sustainable Forest Management
- REITweek Conference: Fresh Data On All Things REIT
- Weyerhaeuser Stock: A Hold Due To Tariffs On Asia (NYSE:WY)
- Citi analysts maintain buy rating on Weyerhaeuser stock
- PotlatchDeltic at Nareit REITweek: Solar and Timberland Strategy
- Citi analysts lower Potlatch stock price target to $47 from $49
- PotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at REITweek Conference in New York
- PotlatchDeltic Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report
- PotlatchDeltic beats Q1 estimates, shares rise 2%
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Heartland Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (HRTVX)
- Alamo Group: Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:ALG)
Range quotidien
39.56 40.79
Range Annuel
33.96 48.12
- Clôture Précédente
- 40.70
- Ouverture
- 40.75
- Bid
- 39.86
- Ask
- 40.16
- Plus Bas
- 39.56
- Plus Haut
- 40.79
- Volume
- 1.360 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.06%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.77%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -11.87%
- Changement Annuel
- -10.65%
20 septembre, samedi