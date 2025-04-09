Moedas / PCH
PCH: PotlatchDeltic Corporation
40.63 USD 0.24 (0.59%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PCH para hoje mudou para 0.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 40.38 e o mais alto foi 41.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PotlatchDeltic Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
40.38 41.04
Faixa anual
33.96 48.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 40.39
- Open
- 41.04
- Bid
- 40.63
- Ask
- 40.93
- Low
- 40.38
- High
- 41.04
- Volume
- 61
- Mudança diária
- 0.59%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.17%
- Mudança anual
- -8.92%
