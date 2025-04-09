통화 / PCH
PCH: PotlatchDeltic Corporation
39.86 USD 0.84 (2.06%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PCH 환율이 오늘 -2.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 39.56이고 고가는 40.79이었습니다.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PCH News
- Amid bankruptcy, some Publishers Clearing House winners are facing the end of ‘forever’ prizes
- PotlatchDeltic: U.S. Timberland REIT Waiting For The Next Housing Upcycle (NASDAQ:PCH)
- PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PotlatchDeltic misses EPS forecasts in Q2 2025
- PotlatchDeltic Posts Q2 Revenue Beat
- Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PotlatchDeltic Q2 2025 slides: EBITDDA falls 18% as lumber segment struggles
- PotlatchDeltic earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLSCX)
- Analysts Estimate Potlatch (PCH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Truist Securities upgrades Potlatch stock to Buy on lumber price outlook
- PotlatchDeltic Shows the Importance of Sustainable Forest Management
- REITweek Conference: Fresh Data On All Things REIT
- Weyerhaeuser Stock: A Hold Due To Tariffs On Asia (NYSE:WY)
- Citi analysts maintain buy rating on Weyerhaeuser stock
- PotlatchDeltic at Nareit REITweek: Solar and Timberland Strategy
- Citi analysts lower Potlatch stock price target to $47 from $49
- PotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at REITweek Conference in New York
- PotlatchDeltic Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report
- PotlatchDeltic beats Q1 estimates, shares rise 2%
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Heartland Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (HRTVX)
- Alamo Group: Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:ALG)
일일 변동 비율
39.56 40.79
년간 변동
33.96 48.12
- 이전 종가
- 40.70
- 시가
- 40.75
- Bid
- 39.86
- Ask
- 40.16
- 저가
- 39.56
- 고가
- 40.79
- 볼륨
- 1.360 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.06%
- 월 변동
- -3.77%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.87%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.65%
