通貨 / PCH
PCH: PotlatchDeltic Corporation

40.70 USD 0.31 (0.77%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PCHの今日の為替レートは、0.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.38の安値と41.14の高値で取引されました。

PotlatchDeltic Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
40.38 41.14
1年のレンジ
33.96 48.12
以前の終値
40.39
始値
41.04
買値
40.70
買値
41.00
安値
40.38
高値
41.14
出来高
903
1日の変化
0.77%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.74%
6ヶ月の変化
-10.02%
1年の変化
-8.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K