Valute / JKHY
JKHY: Jack Henry & Associates Inc
151.97 USD 2.50 (1.62%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JKHY ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 151.70 e ad un massimo di 155.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JKHY News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Why Is Jack Henry (JKHY) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Le azioni di Jack Henry & Associates toccano il minimo a 52 settimane a $157,75
- Jack Henry & Associates stock hits 52-week low at $157.75
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Jack Henry & Associates declares quarterly dividend of $0.58
- Jack Henry stock price target lowered to $204 from $212 at DA Davidson
- Jack Henry & Associates: Shares Aren't As Cheap As I Would Like Them To Be (NASDAQ:JKHY)
- MeridianLink and Jack Henry expand partnership to enhance digital lending
- Earnings call transcript: Jack Henry Q4 2025 sees earnings beat, stock dips
- DA Davidson reiterates Hold rating on Jack Henry stock with $204 target
- Jack Henry stock price target lowered to $185 from $203 at RBC Capital
- Jack Henry stock price target lowered to $178 at KBW on revenue pressures
- Jack Henry stock outlook slightly below target as Raymond James maintains rating
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Jack Henry & Associates Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Jack Henry beats Q4 2025 estimates, stock surges
- Jack Henry stock holds steady as KBW reiterates Market Perform rating
- Jack Henry stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- Jack Henry Posts 26% Profit Jump in Q4
- Jack Henry (JKHY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Jack Henry (JKHY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Jack Henry&Associates earnings beat by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
151.70 155.24
Intervallo Annuale
151.70 196.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 154.47
- Apertura
- 155.05
- Bid
- 151.97
- Ask
- 152.27
- Minimo
- 151.70
- Massimo
- 155.24
- Volume
- 3.433 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.93%
20 settembre, sabato