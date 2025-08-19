QuotazioniSezioni
JKHY: Jack Henry & Associates Inc

151.97 USD 2.50 (1.62%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JKHY ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 151.70 e ad un massimo di 155.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
151.70 155.24
Intervallo Annuale
151.70 196.00
Chiusura Precedente
154.47
Apertura
155.05
Bid
151.97
Ask
152.27
Minimo
151.70
Massimo
155.24
Volume
3.433 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.62%
Variazione Mensile
-6.53%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.90%
Variazione Annuale
-13.93%
20 settembre, sabato