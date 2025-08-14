Currencies / JKHY
JKHY: Jack Henry & Associates Inc
158.35 USD 0.08 (0.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JKHY exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 157.40 and at a high of 158.79.
Follow Jack Henry & Associates Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
157.40 158.79
Year Range
157.40 196.00
- Previous Close
- 158.43
- Open
- 158.08
- Bid
- 158.35
- Ask
- 158.65
- Low
- 157.40
- High
- 158.79
- Volume
- 433
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- -2.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.41%
- Year Change
- -10.31%
