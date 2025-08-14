QuotesSections
Currencies / JKHY
JKHY: Jack Henry & Associates Inc

158.35 USD 0.08 (0.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JKHY exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 157.40 and at a high of 158.79.

Follow Jack Henry & Associates Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
157.40 158.79
Year Range
157.40 196.00
Previous Close
158.43
Open
158.08
Bid
158.35
Ask
158.65
Low
157.40
High
158.79
Volume
433
Daily Change
-0.05%
Month Change
-2.61%
6 Months Change
-13.41%
Year Change
-10.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%