HSAI: Hesai Group - American Depositary Share, each ADS represents on
29.05 USD 0.59 (1.99%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HSAI ha avuto una variazione del -1.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.22 e ad un massimo di 29.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Hesai Group - American Depositary Share, each ADS represents on. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.22 29.36
Intervallo Annuale
4.02 30.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.64
- Apertura
- 29.22
- Bid
- 29.05
- Ask
- 29.35
- Minimo
- 28.22
- Massimo
- 29.36
- Volume
- 6.651 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 85.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 532.90%
20 settembre, sabato