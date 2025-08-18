QuotazioniSezioni
HSAI: Hesai Group - American Depositary Share, each ADS represents on

29.05 USD 0.59 (1.99%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HSAI ha avuto una variazione del -1.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.22 e ad un massimo di 29.36.

Segui le dinamiche di Hesai Group - American Depositary Share, each ADS represents on. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.22 29.36
Intervallo Annuale
4.02 30.44
Chiusura Precedente
29.64
Apertura
29.22
Bid
29.05
Ask
29.35
Minimo
28.22
Massimo
29.36
Volume
6.651 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.99%
Variazione Mensile
14.78%
Variazione Semestrale
85.03%
Variazione Annuale
532.90%
20 settembre, sabato