Valute / HOV
HOV: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Class A
143.79 USD 5.82 (3.89%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HOV ha avuto una variazione del -3.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 142.84 e ad un massimo di 149.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HOV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
142.84 149.43
Intervallo Annuale
81.15 212.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 149.61
- Apertura
- 148.06
- Bid
- 143.79
- Ask
- 144.09
- Minimo
- 142.84
- Massimo
- 149.43
- Volume
- 81
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 36.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.97%
20 settembre, sabato