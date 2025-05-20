Currencies / HOV
HOV: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Class A
150.92 USD 1.11 (0.74%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HOV exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 146.81 and at a high of 151.44.
Follow Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HOV News
- Hovnanian announces $900 million senior notes offering
- Hovnanian subsidiary plans to offer $900 million in senior notes
- Hovnanian Enterprises at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Housing Market Strategy
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In - Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HOV)
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Hovnanian Q3 Sales Pace Tops Peers
- Hovnanian Enterprises earnings missed by $1.52, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Hovnanian’s Q3 2025 results miss forecasts, stock reacts
- Hovnanian Revenue Jumps 11% in Q3
- Hovnanian Q3 2025 slides: Revenue up 11% YoY, stock drops despite meeting guidance
- Hovnanian (HOV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Dycom Industries (DY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Toll Brothers (TOL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Beazer Homes (BZH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- The Bottom Fishing Club - LGI Homes: Unusually Large Discount To Net Assets (NASDAQ:LGIH)
- Hovnanian: Not Hugely Compelled To Own, But Not Very Pessimistic Either (NYSE:HOV)
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week - Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
- Argosy Investors Q1 2025 Letter
- Hovnanian Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips amid strong ROE, shares fall on earnings miss
- Hovnanian Enterprises earnings missed by $5.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Hovnanian Q2 2025 sees stock dip amid earnings miss
Daily Range
146.81 151.44
Year Range
81.15 212.78
- Previous Close
- 149.81
- Open
- 151.44
- Bid
- 150.92
- Ask
- 151.22
- Low
- 146.81
- High
- 151.44
- Volume
- 98
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 10.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.65%
- Year Change
- -25.45%
