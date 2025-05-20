QuotesSections
HOV: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Class A

150.92 USD 1.11 (0.74%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HOV exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 146.81 and at a high of 151.44.

Follow Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
146.81 151.44
Year Range
81.15 212.78
Previous Close
149.81
Open
151.44
Bid
150.92
Ask
151.22
Low
146.81
High
151.44
Volume
98
Daily Change
0.74%
Month Change
10.39%
6 Months Change
43.65%
Year Change
-25.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%