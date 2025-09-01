Valute / GRMN
GRMN: Garmin Ltd (Switzerland)
234.97 USD 2.31 (0.97%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GRMN ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 234.76 e ad un massimo di 238.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Garmin Ltd (Switzerland). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
234.76 238.52
Intervallo Annuale
160.94 246.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 237.28
- Apertura
- 238.34
- Bid
- 234.97
- Ask
- 235.27
- Minimo
- 234.76
- Massimo
- 238.52
- Volume
- 1.326 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 33.48%
20 settembre, sabato