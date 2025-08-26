Currencies / GRMN
GRMN: Garmin Ltd (Switzerland)
235.25 USD 0.66 (0.28%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRMN exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 233.78 and at a high of 235.82.
Follow Garmin Ltd (Switzerland) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
233.78 235.82
Year Range
160.94 246.50
- Previous Close
- 235.91
- Open
- 234.15
- Bid
- 235.25
- Ask
- 235.55
- Low
- 233.78
- High
- 235.82
- Volume
- 356
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- -0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.07%
- Year Change
- 33.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%