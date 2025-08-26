QuotesSections
Currencies / GRMN
Back to US Stock Market

GRMN: Garmin Ltd (Switzerland)

235.25 USD 0.66 (0.28%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GRMN exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 233.78 and at a high of 235.82.

Follow Garmin Ltd (Switzerland) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GRMN News

Daily Range
233.78 235.82
Year Range
160.94 246.50
Previous Close
235.91
Open
234.15
Bid
235.25
Ask
235.55
Low
233.78
High
235.82
Volume
356
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
-0.97%
6 Months Change
9.07%
Year Change
33.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%