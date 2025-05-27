QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EXP
Tornare a Azioni

EXP: Eagle Materials Inc

231.18 USD 4.98 (2.11%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EXP ha avuto una variazione del -2.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 230.97 e ad un massimo di 236.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Eagle Materials Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EXP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
230.97 236.32
Intervallo Annuale
192.07 321.94
Chiusura Precedente
236.16
Apertura
236.32
Bid
231.18
Ask
231.48
Minimo
230.97
Massimo
236.32
Volume
592
Variazione giornaliera
-2.11%
Variazione Mensile
1.64%
Variazione Semestrale
4.91%
Variazione Annuale
-18.04%
20 settembre, sabato