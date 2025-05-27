Valute / EXP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EXP: Eagle Materials Inc
231.18 USD 4.98 (2.11%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXP ha avuto una variazione del -2.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 230.97 e ad un massimo di 236.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Eagle Materials Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXP News
- Eagle Materials: Near-Term Weakness Is Expected (Downgrade) (NYSE:EXP)
- JPMorgan sees 15% average upside for U.S. construction materials stocks
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Eagle Materials to dual list on NYSE Texas as founding member
- Eagle Materials stock price target raised to $246 by Stifel on strong results
- Eagle Materials stock price target raised to $245 from $230 at Loop Capital
- Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Eagle Materials Q1 2026 slides: Record revenue offset by declining EPS
- Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Eagle Reports Record Q1 Revenue
- Eagle Materials beats estimates with record revenue, shares rise
- Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- Jefferies raises Builders FirstSource stock price target to $148 on resilient margins
- Knife River: Lower Volume In Tons Sold May Be Offset By Current Valuation (NYSE:KNF)
- Oppenheimer lowers Builders FirstSource stock price target on housing slowdown
- Eagle Materials: Headwinds Remain (NYSE:EXP)
- Eagle Materials stock hits 52-week low at $195.78
- Builders FirstSource Stock Hits 52-Week Low at $103.8 Amid Market Challenges
- Eagle Materials stock hits 52-week low at $200.7
- Citi cuts Eagle Materials target to $230, keeps neutral stance
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q1 2025 Update
- Builders FirstSource Declassifies Board, Limits Officer Liability
- Truist maintains $280 target on Eagle Materials stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
230.97 236.32
Intervallo Annuale
192.07 321.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 236.16
- Apertura
- 236.32
- Bid
- 231.18
- Ask
- 231.48
- Minimo
- 230.97
- Massimo
- 236.32
- Volume
- 592
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.04%
20 settembre, sabato