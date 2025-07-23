QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ABVX
Tornare a Azioni

ABVX: Abivax SA - American Depositary Shares

82.30 USD 1.01 (1.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ABVX ha avuto una variazione del -1.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.28 e ad un massimo di 83.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Abivax SA - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABVX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
81.28 83.55
Intervallo Annuale
4.77 92.91
Chiusura Precedente
83.31
Apertura
83.55
Bid
82.30
Ask
82.60
Minimo
81.28
Massimo
83.55
Volume
1.788 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.21%
Variazione Mensile
2.86%
Variazione Semestrale
1218.91%
Variazione Annuale
626.39%
20 settembre, sabato