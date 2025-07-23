Valute / ABVX
ABVX: Abivax SA - American Depositary Shares
82.30 USD 1.01 (1.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ABVX ha avuto una variazione del -1.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.28 e ad un massimo di 83.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Abivax SA - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
81.28 83.55
Intervallo Annuale
4.77 92.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 83.31
- Apertura
- 83.55
- Bid
- 82.30
- Ask
- 82.60
- Minimo
- 81.28
- Massimo
- 83.55
- Volume
- 1.788 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1218.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 626.39%
20 settembre, sabato