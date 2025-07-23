Currencies / ABVX
ABVX: Abivax SA - American Depositary Shares
82.95 USD 2.92 (3.40%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ABVX exchange rate has changed by -3.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.82 and at a high of 85.46.
Follow Abivax SA - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABVX News
- Abivax stock maintains Buy rating at Guggenheim as IBD drug data shows promise
- RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Equillium: Pushing Forward With AhR Activation Drug Candidate EQ504 For UC (NASDAQ:EQ)
- This Stock Is Up by 800% This Year -- but Is It a Buy?
- Piper Sandler raises Abivax stock price target to $112 on ulcerative colitis data
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- Intel, Absci, AST SpaceMobile And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Why Is Abivax Stock (ABVX) Up 490% Today? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.14%
- Abivax launches $400 million public offering of American depositary shares
- Abivax: Differentiated Phase 3 Data Ignites A Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity
- Crude Oil Falls; Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings Top Views - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX), Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD)
- Piper Sandler raises Abivax stock price target to $70 on positive UC trial data
- GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Dow Surges Over 200 Points; AT&T Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX), Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD)
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Abivax stock to Overweight on strong ulcerative colitis data
- Abivax Hits The Stratosphere, Up 500%, On 'Potentially Disruptive' Results
- Abivax stock price target raised to $74 from $20 at Leerink on strong UC data
- Why Abivax Stock Is Skyrocketing Wednesday - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Abivax’s ulcerative colitis drug meets primary goals in Phase 3 trials; shares jump 400%
- Abivax stock price target raised to $101 from $50 at Guggenheim after positive trial data
- Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Abivax stock price target raised to $95 from $33 at JMP on strong trial data
- US-listed Abivax shares skyrocket on positive phase 3 data for colitis drug
Daily Range
81.82 85.46
Year Range
4.77 92.91
- Previous Close
- 85.87
- Open
- 85.46
- Bid
- 82.95
- Ask
- 83.25
- Low
- 81.82
- High
- 85.46
- Volume
- 1.229 K
- Daily Change
- -3.40%
- Month Change
- 3.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 1229.33%
- Year Change
- 632.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%