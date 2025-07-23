QuotesSections
ABVX: Abivax SA - American Depositary Shares

82.95 USD 2.92 (3.40%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ABVX exchange rate has changed by -3.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.82 and at a high of 85.46.

Follow Abivax SA - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
81.82 85.46
Year Range
4.77 92.91
Previous Close
85.87
Open
85.46
Bid
82.95
Ask
83.25
Low
81.82
High
85.46
Volume
1.229 K
Daily Change
-3.40%
Month Change
3.67%
6 Months Change
1229.33%
Year Change
632.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%