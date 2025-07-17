Valute / EURCHF
EURCHF: Euro vs Swiss Franc
0.93314 CHF 0.00027 (0.03%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Swiss Franc
Il tasso di cambio EURCHF ha avuto una variazione del 0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 0.93210 CHF e ad un massimo di 0.93553 CHF per 1 EUR.
Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Franco Svizzero. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EURCHF News
- EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data
- EUR/CHF steadies as Euro gains from ECB hawkish tone, Swiss disinflation deepens
- CHF: SNB seems more tolerant of CHF strength – ING
- EUR/CHF extends gains as Swiss CPI stays soft, Eurozone Retail Sales disappoint
- EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Euro steadies below 100-day EMA, eyes 0.9400 hurdle
- EUR/CHF pulls back after resistance rejection – Société Générale
- Euro rebounds against Swiss Franc amid ECB caution, Swiss GDP slowdown
- EUR/CHF dips as Swiss employment data bolsters Franc momentum
- EUR/CHF Forecast 25/08: Rebounds from Key Support (Video)
- CHF: Expectations of a Swiss National Bank rate cut in September fade – ING
- EUR/CHF softens from four-month high despite weak Swiss data
- EUR/CHF holds above 50-DMA – Société Générale
- EUR/CHF remains above 0.9400 as as Euro gains on cautious ECB outlook
- EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Bulls target breakout as Swiss Franc weakens
- EUR/CHF Forecast Today 12/08: Breaks Higher (Video)
- CHF: Praying for a last minute deal – ING
- EUR/CHF rises as Switzerland braces for US tariffs impact – ING
- EUR/CHF slides to multi-month low as Euro struggles amid trade woes
- EUR/CHF weakens as Euro slides on 'unbalanced' transatlantic deal
- EUR/CHF stabilizes near key support – Société Générale
- EUR/CHF steady ahead of ECB policy decision, Euro buoyed by optimism around US-EU tariff deal
- EUR/CHF rises on speculation of SNB intervention, but EU–US trade risks cap gains
- EUR/CHF Forecast Today 21/07: Tests Key Support (Chart)
- EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Euro stabilizes above 0.9300 as bears fails to trigger a breakdown
FREE
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.93210 0.93553
Intervallo Annuale
0.92045 0.96618
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.9328 7
- Apertura
- 0.9321 0
- Bid
- 0.9331 4
- Ask
- 0.9334 4
- Minimo
- 0.9321 0
- Massimo
- 0.9355 3
- Volume
- 38.827 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.63%
21 settembre, domenica