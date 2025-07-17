QuotazioniSezioni
EURCHF: Euro vs Swiss Franc

0.93314 CHF 0.00027 (0.03%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Swiss Franc

Il tasso di cambio EURCHF ha avuto una variazione del 0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 0.93210 CHF e ad un massimo di 0.93553 CHF per 1 EUR.

Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Franco Svizzero. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.93210 0.93553
Intervallo Annuale
0.92045 0.96618
Chiusura Precedente
0.9328 7
Apertura
0.9321 0
Bid
0.9331 4
Ask
0.9334 4
Minimo
0.9321 0
Massimo
0.9355 3
Volume
38.827 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.03%
Variazione Mensile
-0.06%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.41%
Variazione Annuale
-0.63%
21 settembre, domenica