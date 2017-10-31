Some Expert Advisor is not placing any order in October 2017 BTCUSD, even during optimization by EA
Yes you need to check filling mode.
Unsupported filling mode again
- 2017.10.14
- www.mql5.com
I know that this topic has been discussed more than hundred of times. But still...
Thanks Marco for your answer.
Unfortunately, I am quite a noob with MQL5 and I am having problems to adapt your code for the default ExpertMACD, for example. Could you please be so gentle to show me how would you properly modify ExpertMACD?
It is still not clear why ExpertMACD works on the very same pair for all the months but a few.
Playing around with the optimization inputs of ExpertMACD I have noticed that removing the StopLoss (set it to 0) will solve the problem. Although still, it is unclear why. With StopLoss I get [invalid stops]. Again, only on some selected months.
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I have been testing some Expert Advisor on the BTCUSD H1 pair on Alpari-MT5-Demo account. Something weird happens to some of them during October 2017 (from July 2017 as well) and I cannot figure out what is the problem. In particular, I see that the Advisors do not place any trade, not during backtesting, nor during optimization. (Screenshot)
In contrast, during the other months, these advisors place hundreds or even thousands of trades.
The default Advisor ExpertMACD, for example, is one falling under the "no trades placed" category while ExpertMAMA does place trades.
I checked the tick data and all looks fine. Am I missing something? Why does this happen?
Any insight is really appreciated. Thanks.