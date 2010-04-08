Foli Pivots MT4
- Experts
- John Folly Akwetey
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading
Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell)
Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using
Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter
Count Of Days For Volatility Filter – count of days for calculating of volatility filter value
Lot – volume of initial order
Use StopLoss Order – enabling/disabling of drawdown protection using
Percentage StopLoss Order, % – value of maximum drawdown
Use Martingale – enabling/disabling of Martingale using
Martingale Mode – Martingale system (standard or anti)
Trailing Start – trailing start in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)
Trailing Stop – trailing stop in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)
Trailing Step – trailing step in points
Start Time – start time of trading
End Time – end time of trading
Max Slippage – maximum slippage in points
Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor