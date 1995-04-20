Vertical Lines for Time
- Indicatori
- Gulahmad Gulahmadzadeh
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
MT4 Indicator that puts up to 4 vertical lines for each selected hour and minute. Vertical line color and thickness are adjustable
Input parameters:
lineEnabled1 = true
lineEnabled2 = true
lineEnabled3 = true
lineEnabled4 = true
lineColor1 = Red
lineColor2 = Blue
lineColor3 = Green
lineColor4 = Yellow
lineTime1 = "12:00"
lineTime2 = "14:00"
lineTime3 = "16:00"
lineTime4 = "18:00"
lineWidth1 = 1
lineWidth2 = 1
lineWidth3 = 1
lineWidth4 = 1