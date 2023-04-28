Msht Price Pattern MT4

Instantly spot simple candlestick patterns with MSHT Price Pattern

MSHT PRICE PATTERN can automatically detect more than 200 different candlestick patterns, including multi-candle patterns. This makes it easy for you to see if what you care about is present on a chart or not at a glance, and reduces the amount of time you have to stare at charts to check off items on your investment checklist. Candlestick Pattern Recognition is supported on charts, alerts, in scanners and smart checklists.


All new Chart Pattern Recognition brings MSHT PRICE PATTERN's automated analysis capabilities to a new level. Here, you can identify charts for complex, fuzzy-logic based multi-factored chart patterns such as ascending triangles, double tops, double bottoms, and more, fully automatically. Not only that, but you can also scan for complex patterns and even utilize them in your Smart Checklists.

  • Triangles
  • Double Tops and Bottoms
  • Channels (Rising, Falling, Horizontal)
  • Head & Shoulders (and inverse) 
  • Wedges (Rising and Falling) 
  • Saucers (and inverse)
  • Cup & Handle (and inverse)

