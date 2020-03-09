EasyUX Trade

EasyUX Trade is a trading tool designed for manual trading with a clean, simple user interface and ease-of-use in mind. By using EasyUX Trade, you can trade many times faster and more accurately than traditional manual trading methods, enhancing your trading experience. That gives you more time to focus on your strategy and a clearer mind to concentrate on your trading decisions.

EasyUX Trade allows you to open, close, and manage orders, calculate lot size, reward ratios and utilize other useful features.


Key Features:

-     Three lot size calculate methods: balance percent, cash risk, fixed lot.

-     Visualization graphic trade tool: shows on the chart entry, stop loss, take profit, risk reward and more. easily to place new order.

-     Partial close, adjust pending order's lot size, break even button.

-     Light and Dark theme.

-     Flexiable user interface: a lot options to create your user interface.

-     Synchronize setting for all open chart.

-     Auto take screenshot


