If you are sick and tired of not being profitable each month or you simply want a safe earning while you are studying the markets or while you practice and master your strategy give this indicator a try.

I called this indicator “Gravitas” as indication of seriousness and importance that trading is for me and respect for the market and the other traders involved in it.

I developed it last year and used it to succesfully pass the 2 phases of the prop firm and get funded. It was the first time that i finally started to be constantly profitable in the long term and been able to start full time trading for living.

Few months ago i switched my focus on future markets and trading with volume so i got no use of this indicator anymore.

Thus, rather than let it go to waste i prefer it give it to the public for a small price (just a symbolic sign for the effort and the amount of work that i put in developing this strategy and indicator).

This indicator allows you to catch trends that happens during the day and, it can generates big amount of profit with a great risk/reward ratio and with a great percentage of success if you follow the rules/tips.

You can also get in and out of the trend for smaller profit if it suits your personality better.



It will greatly help you having a sense of direction of the actual trend.



After i mastered the strategy i was able to achieve about 80-90% of success each month.

My favorite markets for this indicator are: EURAUD and EURJPY

Timeframe: 5m

Sometimes i used Gravitas on AUDJPY at 15m timeframe to catch some huge trends lasting for 2-5 days.

Feel free to test the indicator on other markets if you want but generally you will not need to as you will get quality signals almost every day on EURAUD and EURJPY.







========== Parameters ==========

In the parameters you can choose which between signal 1 and signal 2 to show.

They are slightly different condition of the same strategy. I used them both as both can generate profitable signals.

In trading hours parameters you can set on what hours show the signals.

I figured that signals near close/open of the trading day are NOT good signals.







========== Rules/Tips ==========

Try to avoid choppy market, if the signal appears at the beginning of a new trend the profit can be huge. If the signal appears on a counter-trend, go for a smaller profit and/or put the SL to breakeven as soon as possible or just ignore the signal. If the trend is already extended and developed for few hours, avoid to enter in the market. Avoid signals appearing on very big candles as that candle can be a reversing-trend candle. Avoid signals at open and close of the day. Only add (pyramiding) to a winning position and, if the next signals appear on a trending market like shown in the images. Never add to a market that is still trading in a range and not trending (check image n°3). After few weeks of using the indicator, it will be more easy to spot. Avoid NZD and CHF pairs as because of their nature are not situable to be traded with this strategy. Try to calculate your order lot size based on the amount of the SL and never use a fixed amount as liquidity in the markets can change. Set the SL few pips (5-10) below/above the previous low/high, give it some breath as the market can touch the previous low/high just before moving in your direction (see images). Avoid to trade big NEWS days as sometimes the market tend to range until the NEWS is released. Avoid to trade bank holidays days as probably there will be very low liquidity in the markets. Different brokers can generate slightly different signals. The images were taken on my IcMarket Live account.



Please save these tips on your PC and read it each time you are about to open an order, until you memorize them or you get used to the Gravitas indicator properly.

Use the images posted below as a guideline for your trades. They show the possible entry, exit and management of each order.



I apologize for the low quality gifs but i had to resize them as requested from the website. Please watch the videos on Youtube channel for a better and clear view.

Since the DEMO posted by MQL5 website is not of much use as it doesn't work properly, you can contact me for a TRIAL DEMO.



If you have any questions, post here or contact me and i'll try my best to reply you as soon as possible.





