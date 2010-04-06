Easy mt4 to telegram

Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram

Introduction

Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram  is an MT4 system designed to facilitate real-time communication between the MetaTrader 4 platform and Telegram.  This script allows traders to receive customizable instant notifications based on different trade types, ensuring optimal responsiveness without having to constantly monitor the trading platform.

main Features

  • Real-time notifications  : Receive notifications directly on Telegram as soon as an action occurs on MT4.
  • Emoji support  : Notifications can include emoji for better viewing.
  • Configuration settings  : Customize your Telegram messages based on various trading actions (buy, sell, close in profit/loss, etc.).
  • HTML messages and links  : Embed links directly into your notifications.
  • Test button  : A button is provided to test the functionality of the script directly from MT4.
  • Automatic calculation of pips  : The script is able to calculate the difference in pips depending on the currency pair and the type of order.
  • Support for multiple currencies  : The script supports a wide variety of currencies and displays the corresponding flag for each pair.
  • Daily report message : It is possible to customize it and add trade details with {TRADES_DETAILS}, {TRADESD}{PROFITMONEYD},  {PROFIT%D} and manage the sending time.

Instructions d'installation

  1. Make sure you have a Telegram bot and know the token and chatId. 
  2. You must authorize WebRequest and add the URL  https://api.telegram.org  in "Tools" → "Options" → "Expert Consultant".
  3. Configure external parameters with your own values, such as your bot's token, chatId, custom messages, etc.
  4. Run the script and verify that you receive the notifications on Telegram.

Tutorial Creating a bot with BotFather:

Step 1: Start BotFather
  • Open the Telegram app.
  • Search "BotFather" in the Telegram search bar.
  • Click on the chat with BotFather to start it.
Step 2: Create a new bot
  • In the BotFather chat, type or click /newbot .
  • BotFather will ask you to name your bot.  Enter the desired name.
  • Next, you will be asked to create a username for the bot.  It must end with "_bot" (for example, "mychatbot_bot").
Step 3: Collect your TOKEN
  • Once you have created the bot, BotFather will provide you with a TOKEN.  Keep it secret and don't share it!  You will need it to interact with the Telegram API.

2. Find the ChatId

To get the ChatId, follow these steps:

Step 1: Start your bot
  • In Telegram, search for your bot's username (eg "@mychatbot_bot") and start a conversation with it by clicking "Start".
Step 2: Use Telegram API
  • Open your web browser.
  • Type  https://api.telegram.org/bot  [YOUR_TOKEN]/getUpdates replacing [YOUR_TOKEN] with the TOKEN that BotFather gave you.
  • You will see a JSON return of the messages your bot received.  Locate an entry that looks like "chat":{"id":123456789,"first_name":"YourName",... .
  • The numeric ID (for example, 123456789 ) is your ChatId.

Note  : If you don't see your ChatId immediately, try sending a few messages to your bot via Telegram and then refreshing the API page.

And There you go !  You have now created a bot with BotFather and obtained the ChatId to communicate with your bot.


Manual

  1. Once the script is installed and configured, notifications will automatically be sent to Telegram based on trading actions.
  2. Use the test button to verify that everything is working properly.

FormatMessage User Guide

The formatMessage function allows customizing messages sent to Telegram based on transaction details.  Each message can contain variables that will be replaced with real values ​​at runtime.

Possible variables to use in your message:

  1. {SYMBOL}  : The currency pair traded (eg: EUR/USD) accompanied by their respective flags (eg: 🇪🇺🇺🇸).
  2. {TICKET}  : The transaction ticket number.
  3. {TIMEFRAME}  : The time period of the transaction (for example: M5, H1).
  4. {BUYSELL}  : The type of transaction (for example: BUY, SELL).
  5. {ORDERLOTS}  : The number of lots traded.
  6. {OPENPRICE}  : The open price of the trade.
  7. {TAKEPROFIT}  : The price from which the profit will be made.
  8. {PROFIT%}  : Percentage of profit made in relation to the total account balance.
  9. {PROFITPIPS}  : Profit or loss in pips.
  10. {PROFITMONEY}  : Profit or loss in monetary terms (for example: $50).
  11. {STOPLOSS}  : The price from which the loss will be realized.
  12. {CLOSINGPRICE}  : The closing price of the transaction.
  13. {ORDERCOMMENT}  : Comments or remarks associated with the transaction.
  14. {TRADES_DETAILS}  : Specific details of the transaction or trades made.
  15. {TRADESD} : Number of trades for the day.
  16. {PROFITMONEYD} : Total profits in $ for the day.
  17. {PROFIT%D} : Total profit in % for the day.
  18. {MONTH}  : The current month.
  19. {LINK1}  ,  {LINK2}  ,  {LINK3}  : Customizable links to direct the user to external resources.
  20. {BR}  : To create a new line in the message.
  21. {B}  and  {/B}  : To put the text between these tags in bold.
  22. {U}  and  {/U}  : To underline the text between these tags.
  23. {I}  and  {/I}  : To put the text between these tags in italics.

Example of use :

Suppose you want to create a message with the following format:

{U+1F916} {B}TRADE CLOSED{/B} {U+1F916}{BR}---------------{BR}{U+1F44D}{BuySell}:{Symbol}{BR}{U+2705}Prix CLOSE:{ClosingPrice}{BR}{U+1F3C6}{ProfitPips},{ProfitMoney},{Profit%}{U+1F60D}{BR}---------------

At runtime, if a new trade for  GBPJPY  was closed at a closing price of  185.174  , the resulting message would be:


🤖   TRADE CLOSED  🤖 
---------------
👍 SELL:GBPJPY.4x
 Prix CLOSE:185.174
🏆 0.58 pips,14.37 $,0.29% 😍
---------------

Explanation of Emojis substitutions:

  • {U+1F600} will be replaced by 😀 (Grinning Face).
  • {U+1F602} will be replaced by 😂 (Face with Tears of Joy).
  • {U+1F604} will be replaced by 😄 (Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes).
  • {U+1F606} will be replaced by 😆 (Grinning Squinting Face).
  • {U+1F609} will be replaced by 😉 (Winking Face).
  • {U+1F60E} will be replaced by 😎 (Smiling Face with Sunglasses).
  • {U+1F60D} will be replaced by 😍 (Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes).
  • {U+1F618} will be replaced by 😘 (Face Blowing a Kiss).
  • {U+1F61C} will be replaced by 😜 (Winking Face with Tongue).
  • {U+1F622} will be replaced by 😢 (Crying Face).
  • {U+1F44D} will be replaced by 👍 (Thumbs Up).
  • {U+1F44E} will be replaced by 👎 (Thumbs Down).
  • {U+274C} will be replaced by ❌ (Cross Mark).
  • {U+2705} will be replaced by ✅ (Check Mark Button).
  • {U+1F3C6} will be replaced by 🏆 (Trophy).
  • {U+1F947} will be replaced by 🥇 (1st Place Medal).
  • {U+1F948} will be replaced by 🥈 (2nd Place Medal).
  • {U+1F949} will be replaced by 🥉 (3rd Place Medal).
  • {U+1F916} will be replaced by 🤖 (Robot).
  • {U+1F535} will be replaced by 🔵 (Blue Circle).
  • {U+1F534} will be replaced by 🔴 (Red Circle).
  • {U+2734} will be replaced by ✴️ (Eight-Pointed Star).
  • {U+2747} will be replaced by ❇️ (Sparkle).
  • {U+1F4C8} will be replaced by 📈 (Chart Increasing).

Note  : Always be sure to test your custom messages to ensure they are formatted correctly before using them live.


FAQ

  • Can I personalize the messages sent?
    Yes, you can define your own messages for each type of transaction in the script's external parameters.

  • Does the script support emojis?
    Yes, you can add emojis in your messages using the "{U+Code}" format.  For example, "{U+1F600}" will be replaced by the emoji 😀.

Feedback et support

If you have any suggestions, comments, or encounter any issues with the script, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer / Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.  Although this script aims to improve your trading experience, it is essential to use it wisely and fully understand the implications of each trading action.  We are not responsible for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of this script.

Good luck with  Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram  and your trading on MT4!


Prodotti consigliati
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Utilità
BreakEven ProSync EA – Trade Management & Risk Control Tool Overview BreakEven ProSync EA is an expert advisor for   MetaTrader 4  that helps traders manage open positions efficiently by   automating stop-loss adjustments   and ensuring position synchronization. This tool is designed for traders who want to standardize their stop-loss and take-profit levels across multiple trades while integrating a break-even function. The EA works by calculating the  average price   of all open positions and
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilità
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop
Leonid Basis
Utilità
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
Pending provider
Andrey Frolov
5 (1)
Utilità
The script greatly simplifies trader's work with pending stop orders (BuyStop, SellStop). The script places any number of pending orders at a user-defined distance (in points). Order expiration time in seconds can also be specified. It is also possible to place only Buy Stop or only Sell Stop orders. All stop orders are accompanied by user-defined take profit and stop loss levels. Volume is customizable as well. Parameters Open BuyStop - place a pending Buy order Open SellStop - place a pending
Drawdown Partial Closure
Jerome Thierry Francois Delobel
Utilità
Drawdown Partial Closure Expert Advisor Description: The Drawdown Partial Closure Expert Advisor is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that assists traders in managing their positions during drawdown periods. It monitors the drawdown of the trading account in real-time and automatically closes a portion of losing positions when the drawdown exceeds a specified threshold. This helps traders to mitigate losses during adverse market conditions while allowing profitable positions to remain open. Featu
Market Data Logger PRO
Baewan Kim
Utilità
PRODUCT description: Market Data Logger   PRO  is a utility tool specially created for the sole purpose of logging your Broker's market data to a text file. With this tool, you will be able to record and export metrics from your MT4 Broker such as the "MT4 Market Watch Time", "Bid Price", "Ask Price", "High Price", "Low Price" and various measures of "Spread". This tool may be of interest to traders, data scientists wanting to capture and analyze market data, entrepreneurs, archival purposes,
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilità
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions wi
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilità
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
Session High Low Tracker
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Session High Low Tracker - Essential Multi-Session Price Analysis Tool Powerful Market Session Analysis for Serious Traders Price: $30 Product Overview Session High Low Tracker is an advanced MetaTrader utility that automatically identifies and displays the high and low price points across Asian, London, and New York trading sessions. This professional-grade tool helps traders recognize key market levels, identify potential breakouts, and develop precise session-based trading strategies. Key Fea
LMBF Executor
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilità
**IMPORTANT** THIS TOOL REQUIRES YOU TO FIRST PURCHASE "Graphical Trade Planner" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56702. Without it, this tool will do nothing of any use. -------------------------- Use "Graphical Trade Planner"  to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features i
EZT ChartChanger
Tibor Rituper
Utilità
ChartChanger è un ottimo strumento di utilità per ridurre il numero di grafici aperti sul tuo terminale. È composto da tre sezioni: Simboli, Intervalli temporali e Modelli. È necessario che sia aperto un solo grafico e puoi comunque scorrere fino a più grafici. Simboli: con la semplice pressione di un pulsante puoi passare da un simbolo all'altro e gli indicatori applicati rimarranno sul grafico successivo. Per i simboli esiste una modalità di rilevamento automatico oppure è possibile inserire m
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilità
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
Current Position Info Board 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (2)
Utilità
The informer provides information on the current state of open market positions. The visual presentation consists of two parts.  The left side contains the latest transactions executed on the account. Transactions are sorted by time. The right part shows the current state of the aggregate positions of the instruments. Sorting of positions is carried out in descending order of the margin load on the account. Updating and recalculating the status of positions is performed automatically and/or by
ChartSync MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
Utilità
Indicatore di sincronizzazione del grafico: progettato per sincronizzare gli oggetti grafici nelle finestre del terminale. Può essere utilizzato come aggiunta a TradePanel . Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione Demo su un account demo. Demo qui . Per funzionare, installa l'indicatore sul grafico da cui desideri copiare gli oggetti. Gli oggetti grafici creati su questo grafico verranno automaticamente copiati su tutti i grafici con lo stesso simbolo. L'indicatore copierà anche eventuali
One more Copier MT4
Oleksii Chepurnyi
5 (1)
Utilità
Yet another signal copier. Nothing special. Demo version can be downloaded here . Key Features The utility copies trades between terminals: by market, pending orders (optional), as well as their stop loss and take profit levels (optional as well). You can copy from one Master account to several Slave accounts, as well as from several Master accounts to one Slave account. Volume calculation At the moment, there are two options for calculating the volume: The trade volume is taken 1 to 1 from th
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilità
Un sistema automatizzato per l'invio di notifiche in modo che nessuno dei tuoi abbonati perda i tuoi eventi di trading dal tuo terminale di trading. Un'utilità che invia notifiche al messenger di Telegram su qualsiasi operazione di trading sul tuo account. Istruzioni passo passo per collegare l'utility a un canale in Telegram ->   QUI   / MT5 ->   QUI vantaggi: Installazione semplice e istruzioni dettagliate, Possibilità di inviare screenshot regolabili, Testo di notifica personalizzabile trami
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
Utilità
BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid script opens BuyLimit and SellLimit pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.  Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: LongPos - if TRUE, BuyLimit order is opened. ShortPos - if TRUE, SellLimit order is opened. InitLot - initial lot. LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size. InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in poi
SFG Telegram Trade Notifier for MT4
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
Utilità
SFG Telegram Trade Notifier for MT4 è un sistema professionale di notifiche che invia messaggi istantanei al tuo gruppo o canale Telegram ogni volta che viene aperta o chiusa un’operazione sul tuo conto MT4. FUNZIONALITÀ PRINCIPALI Invia notifiche per ogni apertura e chiusura di operazioni Compatibile con Gruppi, Canali e Topic (thread) di Telegram ️ Frequenza di scansione e filtri personalizzabili Memoria persistente (nessun messaggio duplicato dopo il riavvio) Ignora lo storico —
Chart Button
Chantal Sala
Utilità
Chart Button is a very useful indicator that allows you to navigate all charts with a simple click. This tool has been designed to work both vertically and horizontally. The particularity of this navigator is that you can change more charts simultaneously setting the input value. This tool will give you the ability to optimize your navigation and speed up all your analyzes. Input Values Direction (the direction of symbols buttons) Horizontal Vertical 32 SYMBOLS Forex_Suffix_Symbols (add Forex S
Silver Volatility Trend Line
Silver Invest
Utilità
The  Silver Volatility Trend Line for MT4 is an EA that helps you trade using the trendlines, drawn on your chart. It basically allows you to send and manage orders using trend lines. It automatically calculates the True Range of your asset to allow you to send orders well calibrated with the market volatility. Take Profit and Stop Loss are calculated in number of True Range. You can do that for two different orders at the same time , so that you can trade two different kind of risk / profit rat
Grid Trading Manager EA
Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Elsahafy
Utilità
Professional grid management EA with 3-tab GUI, progressive placement, 5 take profit levels (TP1-TP5), basket breakeven protection, and advanced trailing stop. Automatically manages manual trades with intelligent limit order distribution. --- ### KEY FEATURES **3-Tab Interactive GUI** - STATUS: Real-time monitoring, profit tracking, trailing targets - SETTINGS: Runtime configuration without EA restart - TAKE PROFIT: Configure 5 sequential TP levels **Progressive Order Placement** - Wave-
Watermark Symbol
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Filigrana sul grafico: Simbolo + Lasso di tempo / o il proprio testo La mia utility #1:   include 66 + funzioni /   Contattami  se hai domande Nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, è possibile configurare: Dimensione carattere; Colore testo; Nome carattere; Posizione: 1 = In alto a sinistra; 2 = In alto a destra; 3 = In basso a sinistra; 4 = In basso a destra; 5 = Centro; Mostra intervallo di tempo corrente: on / off; Il prefisso del Simbolo da rimuovere ( n_AUDCAD > > AUDCAD ); Il suffisso del s
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilità
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, un programma che ti consente di controllare il rischio totale dei tuoi consulenti di trading sul tuo conto. Con questo programma, puoi controllare il rischio massimo che sarà consentito sul conto per tutti i consulenti. Ad esempio, imposti il rischio del 30% del drawdown massimo, il che significa che se i tuoi robot di trading azionario superano il rischio del 30%, il Risk Controller chiuderà tutte le posizioni dei consulenti e può anche chiudere tutti i grafici
Pointer synchronization
Roger Perez Lugo
4 (1)
Utilità
Pointer synchronization is an indicator with which the pointer can be synchronized in all the visible charts of the terminal. It shows a crossed cursor in all the visible charts of the terminal, in position relative to the cursor of the active chart. To activate the indicator, simply press the button that appears in one of the corners of the chart once the indicator is added to the chart. To deactivate the indicator, simply press the button again. Once the indicator has been deactivated, the cr
Send Orders Detail and statics MT4 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
PendingOrders from any Price
Leonid Basis
5 (2)
Utilità
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will have a possibility to put a legitimate Open Price for the first position in the grid. Usually it should in the area of Support/Resistance lines. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all in
News Trade Panel
Viktor Barilko
Utilità
This trade panel is able to greatly simplify the work for news traders. The utility allows to place market or pending orders with a single mouse click. The trade panel is a good assistant for scalping, news trading and for opening a multitude deals. The orders are placed manually, the lines indicate distance for placing the orders. The trailing stop and breakeven features will take care of the deal, in case it is unable to reach the take profit level. The trade panel can work with both limit and
Telegram Forwarder II
Yaser Sabbaghi
5 (2)
Utilità
Telegram Forwarder can forward all activities related to trades and position taking as a signal to Telegram messenger. It can also forward indicators' alert to Telegram if you modify indicator code (I can do it for you too) to hand over alerts to Telegram Forwarder. This EA is intended for business and professional usage. You can introduce your own Telegram bot and customize water mark in screenshots. Telegram forwarder is able to forward signals for "new order", "modification of order", "Pendin
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilità
Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
FTMO Protector PRO MT4
Rando Pajuste
5 (1)
Utilità
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilità
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro - Your Ultimate Hidden Trade Management Tool! Manage your trades like a pro! The   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro   EA is specifically designed for traders who seek advanced control over their positions without revealing their Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to the broker. This powerful utility helps you stay ahead by providing comprehensive hidden trade management solutions, intuitive visuals, and professional risk management. This Utility is currently offered
Altri dall’autore
Trades Extractor
Medilane Bernard Philippe Couratier
Utilità
Jarfac Trades Extractor Description: Le "Jarfac Trades Extractor" est un script MQL4 conçu pour les traders qui souhaitent exporter et analyser leurs trades historiques. En un seul clic, le script génère un fichier CSV contenant des informations détaillées sur chaque trade exécuté pendant une période spécifiée. Caractéristiques principales : Filtrage par Période : Définissez une période personnalisée pour l'extraction. Possibilité de désactiver le filtrage par période. Filtrage par Commentaire :
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione