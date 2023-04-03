Blocks and Levels Alerts MT4

IMPORTANT:

Blocks&Levels Alerts indicador. 
Gives you the ability to easy draw Blocks and Levels (support and resistance) using key shortcuts and Alerts when price touch them.

Please use it and give me feedback!! It really helps! Thank you very much!

 

DESCRIPTION:
Blocks&Levels Indicator, has useful key shortcuts for draw Levels, Blocks Zones, change chart Time Frames, Select or Deselect all drew objects.

 

SETUP:
Just install the Indicator on the Chart
Open and navigate Indicator properties to custom, as you want

ALERTS:
By default PopUp, sound and email Alerts are enable (you could change them from properties)

For email alert to work, first you have to configure and enable it on the terminal (Tools -> Options-> e-mail)

 

SHORTCUTS

 

o      key 1  and 2: Change Time Frames

o      Key R: Draw a Resistance Level

o      Key S: Draw a Support Level

o      Key L: Draw an Intermediate Level

o      Key C: Draw a Buy Block Zone

o      Key V: Draw a Sell Block Zone

o      Key P: Select or Deselect all drew Objects


ICT Panel Screener Tool
Facundo Laje
Utilità
IMPORTANT: ICT Panel Screener Tool  is a complement and works together with  ICT Manual Analyzer Tool   Please you need to download both of them and install each one on different Charts Find it on    https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/117979 Please use them and give me feedback!! It really helps! Thank you very much!   For what it could be used? Do manual Technical Analysis in multiple Charts with ICT Manual Analyzer Tool ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/117979 )   and receive difer
FREE
Blocks and Levels Alerts
Facundo Laje
Utilità
IMPORTANT: Blocks&Levels Alerts MT5  indicador.  Gives you the ability to easy draw Blocks and Levels (support and resistance) using key shortcuts and Alerts when price touch them. Please use it and give me feedback!! It really helps! Thank you very much!   DESCRIPTION: Blocks&Levels Indicator, has useful key shortcuts for draw Levels, Blocks Zones, change chart Time Frames, Select or Deselect all drew objects. SETUP: Just install the Indicator on the Chart Open and navigate Indicator properties
ICT Manual Analyzer Tool
Facundo Laje
Utilità
ICT Manual Analyzer Tool Makes life easy helping on drawing typical ICT Orders Blocks, FVG, BOS, EQ, SSL, BSL by using Key Shortcuts! Saves time on your Smart Money Analysis! Alerts  you w hen prices reaches a Block or Level! by PopUp, Sounds, Email, Notifications. All Configurable! (That only works when using ICTScreener EA in other Chart) Includes a graphical  Risk & Reward Ratio Tool!!   to place Limits Orders, which automatically calculates lots based on your desired risk just by dragging w
Xavipas
187
Xavipas 2023.08.08 20:36 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Facundo Laje
4747
Risposta dello sviluppatore Facundo Laje 2023.08.09 00:48
Muchas gracias!!!
ROBERT URBANSKI
2369
ROBERT URBANSKI 2023.07.23 21:37 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Facundo Laje
4747
Risposta dello sviluppatore Facundo Laje 2023.08.09 00:49
Thanks!!
teodosy87
293
teodosy87 2023.06.06 00:07 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Facundo Laje
4747
Risposta dello sviluppatore Facundo Laje 2023.08.09 00:50
Thanks!!
Rispondi alla recensione