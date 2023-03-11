Ching
- David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
EA Ching is quite accurate for not using any particular indicator, it simply uses a bullish or bearish candle to start a basket of trades and then attempts to close all open trades with an overall profit. Ching will work on almost any symbol but might require lots of backtesting to find the right settings.
this EA has the option to space orders out dynamically or at a fixed rate, the dynamic mode is based off recent highs and lows.